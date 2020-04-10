Scientists may discover the latest animal found in the Indian Ocean

What is being said now is that this could probably be the longest animal in the world.

The Schmidt Ocean Institute has discovered a siphonophore that is somehow very much related to eels. This creature was discovered in the Indian Ocean. What is being said now is that this could probably be the longest animal in the world.

The institute shared a breathtaking video clip on Twitter showing Apolly, which is essentially a kind of siphonophore.

The clip reads, “Check out this beautiful giant * Cyphonophore Apollo recorded during the #NingalooCanyons journey. This specimen appears to be the largest recorded and in a strange nutritional status like UFO. Thank you.” , Caseywdunn for information wamuseumGeoscienceAusCurtinUniScriptps_Ocean “

The video, which has caused a storm on Twitter, has angered many users about the size of the creature. “The exact size of the siphonophore outer ring is 15 meters (49 feet),” the institute said in response to an inquiry.

“How big is it?” Is the most common question ever. “We don’t have an exact size, but the #ROV pilot used #SuBastian and its lasers to estimate the size: this outer ring of this siphon was measured at 15 meters (49 feet) in diameter, so it seems that only this ring * Alone * is about 47 meters (154ft)! ”They tweeted

In another tweet, the institute said the creature was found at a depth of about 630 meters. However, the amount of light radiation has not been proven because it can only reflect ROV light from sea snow.

A depth of about 630 meters was found. At this time, you are not sure about the amount of light emitted – only the ROV light can reflect the sea snow.

