Scientists question work that points to a pangolin coronavirus link World

A man holds a pangolin at a wildlife rescue center in Cuc Phuong, outside of Hanoi, Vietnam, on September 12, 2016. – Reuters photo

LONDON, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Independent scientists today questioned research that the outbreak of Chinese coronavirus disease may have spread from humans to bats through illegal trafficking in pangolines.

The South China Agricultural University, known to have led the research, said on its website that the discovery will be of great importance for the prevention and control of the origin (the new virus).

China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported that the genome sequence of the novel coronavirus strain separated from pangolines in the study was 99 percent identical to that of infected. The investigation was said to show that pangolins – the only scaly mammals in the world – are “the most likely intermediate host”.

However, James Wood, director of the veterinary department at the University of Cambridge in the UK, said the research was anything but robust.

“The evidence that psoriasis could be involved in the outbreak, unlike a university press release, has not been released. This is not scientific evidence, ”he said.

“It is not enough to just report the detection of viral RNA with a sequence similarity of more than 99 percent. Could these results be due to contamination from a highly infected environment? “

Pangolins are one of the most traded mammals in Asia, despite the laws prohibiting trade because their meat is considered a delicacy in countries like China and their scales are used in traditional medicine.

The outbreak of the disease caused by the new corona virus, which killed 636 people in mainland China, is said to have started at a market in Wuhan City, which also sold live wild animals.

Virus experts believe that it may have come from bats and may have been transmitted to humans in some other way.

Jonathan Ball, professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham in the UK, said that while research at South China Agricultural University is an interesting development, it is still unclear “whether the endangered pangolin is really the reservoir or not” ,

“We would have to look at all genetic data to get a feel for how related the viruses are to humans and pangolin, and to understand how common these viruses are in pangolines and whether they are sold in the Wuhan Wet or not in markets.” , he said.

Dirk Pfeiffer, professor of veterinary medicine at City University in Hong Kong, said the research is far from connecting pangolins to the new outbreak of the coronavirus in humans.

“You can draw more definitive conclusions by comparing the prevalence (of the coronavirus) between different species using representative samples, which is almost certainly not the case,” he said. – Reuters