Scientists rush to find “Patient Zero” to stop coronavirus

The deadly coronavirus that scans the world did not start in a Chinese fish market.

Instead, the researchers warn that it spread to Wuhan for a month before being detected.

Known as 2019-nCoV, the virus belongs to the same family as SARS and, more recently, MERS. About 10% of people infected with SARS have died. The MERS mortality rate is around 35%.

How deadly 2019-nCoV? This remains to be determined.

And that’s why finding a “Patient Zero” is so important.

Huanan Seafood’s wholesale market was the main suspect in where the new virus made its leap from nature to humans.

But new research has revealed that the virus must already be present in the human population.

Instead, the wild trade facility served as a “super spreader” – a concentrated hive of activity where the virus quickly jumped to new hosts.

So far, the Chinese government has remained silent on these doubts. But researchers around the world are asking for greater efforts to identify the earliest known known sources of the infection.

The medical science journal The Lancet this weekend published an update on the first known clinical reports on the virus. Chinese researchers followed reports of 41 original cases. The first infections pose a serious mystery.

“No epidemiological link has been found between the first patient and the subsequent cases,” they say. In fact, 13 of the top 41 were unrelated to the market.

So there are vital questions:

Where does the virus come from?

How did it enter the wholesale seafood market in Huanan?

“It now seems clear that the seafood market is not the only source of the virus,” study co-author Bin Cao told the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). .

“But to be honest, we still don’t know where the virus comes from.”

Experts rush to find “Patient Zero” to better understand the deadly coronavirus. Photo / Getty Images

CORONAVIRUS CONFUSION

“China must have realized that the epidemic did not originate in this Wuhan Huanan seafood market,” said Dr. Daniel Lucey, an infectious disease specialist at Georgetown University.

“The alleged rapid spread of the virus, apparently for the first time since the Huanan seafood market in December, has not occurred,” said Dr. Lucy.

“Instead, the virus was already spreading silently in Wuhan, hidden among many other pneumonia patients at this time of year.

“The virus entered this market before leaving this market”.

Initial reports identified the first patient as a patient diagnosed on December 8.

They also said that “most” of the cases had an epicenter of the seafood market and that the virus was not spread between humans. The majority also came from a specific sector of the market – that of the sale of captured wild animals, such as snakes, civets, beavers – and bats.

“The results suggest that the new coronavirus epidemic is very relevant to the wildlife trade,” reported the state-controlled news agency Xinhua.

The Huanan market was closed on January 1 to slow the rate of infection.

This decision now seems insufficient.

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission had the history of 41 patients as of January 11. The lack of contact with the market of 13 patients should have sounded the alarm.

There have been no other official updates for the next seven days.

The mayor of Wuhan and the secretary of the Communist Party responsible for the city of 11 million people have since offered to resign. But it was only after insisting that they had not been able to issue a timely warning due to strict public non-disclosure laws until the Beijing Central Committee was d ‘agreement.

The first diagnosis is now known on December 1, the virus was to be in motion in November. Its spread went unnoticed due to its apparently infectious incubation period.

But Dr. Lucey says China’s new testing regime has helped repair the damage: “Having and deploying the new rapid diagnostic test quickly has been a brilliant move in tackling this epidemic.”

The now closed wholesale Huanan seafood market in Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus is believed to originate. Photo / AP

PATIENT ZERO

The quest for a Patient Zero is almost impossible.

But the closer the researchers get, the more likely they are to understand the disease.

It’s not like in the movies, where their blood provides an almost magical serum to heal contagion. But it acts as a reference base from which to measure its behavior, its characteristics and its mutations.

And this is essential to accurately assess the dangerousness of the virus.

Chinese Health Minister Ma Xiaowei warned that he already appeared to be mutating, jumping from person to person much faster than at first.

He said his country, which has taken draconian measures to control its spread, is entering a “crucial stage”.

Which brings us back to Patient Zero.

The best candidate we have so far is the person admitted to a hospital in Wuhan on December 1.

“Whether this patient was infected with an animal or other person in November, directly or with fomites, his infection occurred at a location other than the Huanan seafood market,” said Dr. Lucey at Science Speaks blog.

The implications are that the virus had started to spread among the people of Wuhan long before it appeared on the seafood market.

“The initial and potentially repeated animal-to-animal transmission, followed by subsequent person-to-person transmission, could have started in October-November or earlier in 2019,” said Lucey. “Patients with pneumonia caused by infection with the new coronavirus could have started to spread in Wuhan and (through) infected travelers leave Wuhan for other locations.”

This, with an apparent incubation period of 14 days and an ability to infect others while a host is showing no symptoms indicates that it can spread much further than previously thought.

“Despite the tremendous and admirable efforts in China and around the world, we must anticipate that containment of this epidemic is not possible,” Neil Ferguson, infectious disease expert at Imperial College London, told the Guardian after modeled the known characteristics of this epidemic. .

Photo / provided

BAT SOURCE

Evolutionary biologist Kristian Andersen of the U.S.-based Scripps Research Institute analyzed 2019-nCoV DNA segments to determine its origin.

He told AAAS that the state of the virus suggests a single common source as of October 1. This means that its introduction to the market by a human source was fully consistent with the evidence.

Bats remain the number one suspect.

They have a unique immune system that allows them to tolerate viruses. Combined with their ability to fly, this makes bats particularly effective at spreading the disease.

That’s why it’s no surprise that nCoV 2019 has 96% similarity to a wild bat coronavirus.

“There is an ever-increasing diversity of animal coronavirus species, particularly in bats. The probability of viral genetic recombination leading to future epidemics is therefore high,” wrote Professor Burtram Fielding, investigator in virology.

“The threat of future pandemics is real as highly pathogenic coronaviruses continue to spread from animal sources into the human population.”

Dr. Lucey says he believes the initial transmission of 2019-nCoV occurred elsewhere in the food supply chain. “Potentially at one or more places in the supply chain of infected animals, for example in one or more markets, restaurants or farms, or with wild animals, legal or illegal trade.”

He maintains that the human and animal samples collected in 2018 and 2019 must be tested for the virus or its antibodies. And all the other animal markets must be put under observation to prevent the retransmission of nature.

“There could be a clear signal among the noise,” he says.

.