Scientists say the coronavirus may come from bats

BEIJING (AP) – The latest news about the outbreak of a new virus from China (all times local):

19:00

CorChinese scientists say they have more evidence that the new virus that has recently emerged in China probably originated from bats. In two articles published Monday in the journal Nature, scientists report that genome sequences from different patients in Wuhan show that the virus is closely related to the viruses that cause Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome or SARS.

In one study, Shi Zhen-Li and colleagues from the Wuhan Institute of Virology reported that genome sequences from seven patients were 96% identical to a bat coronavirus. SARS is also believed to originate from bats, although it jumped to civet cats before infecting humans in the 2002-2003 international outbreak. Although scientists suspect that the latest virus outbreak in China began at a fish market in Wuhan, where wild animals were for sale and in contact with humans, the source of animals has not yet been determined.

“In essence, it is a version of SARS that spreads more easily but causes less damage,” says Ian Jones, a professor of virology at the University of Reading who was not associated with the two studies. “The virus also uses the same receptor, the door used to get into human cells, which explains the transmission and why it causes pneumonia,” he said in a statement.

___

6.45 p.m.

A cruise ship industry group says its members will prohibit anyone, including guests or crew, who have traveled from or through China in the last 14 days, the maximum incubation period for a new virus that originated in China.

The Cruise Lines International Association, which claims to represent more than 50 cruise lines and is the world’s largest cruise industry trade association, said its members have suspended all crew movements from mainland China.

Last week a fear of a woman with flu-like symptoms caused the Italian authorities to hold 6,000 passengers and 1,000 crew members on a cruise ship north of Rome. The Costa Crociere cruise company said the woman and her partner, who had no symptoms, were placed in isolation on Wednesday. The passengers were allowed to disembark on Thursday after the tests for the new virus had turned negative.

The number of people infected worldwide by the virus was 17,000. It has killed more than 360 people, all but one in China.

___

6:15 pm

The head of the World Health Organization says he is working with Google to ensure that searches about the new virus from China first provide information from the United Nations health agency, as part of efforts to “rumors and misinformation” about the outbreak. to combat.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the opening of the WHO board on Monday that social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Tencent and TikTok “have also taken steps to limit the spread of misinformation” about the virus and the outbreak that occurred before it first rose in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of December and has now spread to 23 other countries.

The number of people infected worldwide by the virus was 17,000. It has killed more than 360 people, all but one in China.

___

5.55 p.m.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says that the country may deport foreign nationals infected with the new corona virus.

Mishustin said at a cabinet meeting on Monday that it is one of the measures described in a government-approved action plan to prevent the virus from spreading into Russia.

On Friday, Russia reported its first two confirmed cases of coronavirus – two Chinese subjects were hospitalized in two different regions of Siberia. It was not immediately clear from Mishustin’s statement whether they would be deported.

Like other countries, Russia has stopped most of its air and train traffic with China, has closed its land border with China and Mongolia and has temporarily stopped issuing work visas to Chinese citizens.

On Monday, the authorities announced that Russia was suspending the last train connecting Moscow and Beijing and all trains between Russia and North Korea.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova also said that several Russian planes would fly to China on Monday to evacuate Russian citizens. Golikova said there are currently about 130 Russian nationals in the Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

___

5:35 p.m.

Hong Kong leader, Carrie Lam, announced that the city will close almost all land and sea border control points to the mainland from midnight to stop the spread of the new corona virus from China.

Lam said in a Monday briefing that only two border control posts – in Shenzhen Bay and the bridge to Macau and Zhuhai – will remain open.

Lam denied that the move was due to pressure from medical staff who threatened a five-day strike to demand that the government close all mainland borders. Public service broadcaster RTHK reports that some strikes on Monday and more threatened to run away on Tuesday if their requirements were not met.

Lam said the border closures “had absolutely nothing to do with the strike” and instead were just a measure to prevent the spread of the virus that infected 15 people in Hong Kong. Lam urged the people of Hong Kong to remain “united” in fighting the outbreak.

___

5:30 pm

The Czech Republic has plans to suspend all flights to and from China in an effort to prevent the spread of the new corona virus.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis says the ban will take effect on Sunday. The delay gives 100 Czechs in China the chance to return home.

Last year around 620,000 Chinese tourists visited the Czech Republic. The first direct flight connection between Prague and China was established in 2015. Three Chinese airlines operate flights to Prague from Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu and Sian (Xi’an).

___

5.15 p.m.

Dubai’s long-haul plane Emirates says it will continue to fly to mainland China amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, but smaller aircraft will fly on many routes.

The airline said on Monday that it would trade its double-decker Airbus A380 for a Boeing 777 on different routes to Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai.

The decision comes after Western and Arab airlines stopped flying to China during the outbreak. The UAE has pushed for more Chinese tourists and investment in the midst of an economic slowdown.

The United Arab Emirates also introduced a new rule Monday that school staff or students returning from China to the country must spend 14 days at home before returning to class.

___

4.45 p.m.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost nearly 8% as Chinese regulators moved to stabilize markets shocked by a virus that has spread to more than 20 countries, slowing down regional tourism and threatening global growth.

The outbreak of the virus in China has prompted governments around the world to increase surveillance and quarantine requirements as airlines cancel hundreds of flights. Millions of Chinese people were locked up because the number of people infected with the virus exceeded 17,000 from Sunday evening. It has killed more than 360 people, all but one in China.

The benchmark in Shanghai fell nearly 9% after markets opened on Monday after a week-long New Year holiday with moon, which was extended by three days. It was the worst day since August 2015, despite the central bank’s efforts to bring billions of dollars of extra money to the market through short-term securities purchases.

Many analysts have dropped their forecasts for China, the second largest economy in the world, to nearly 5% compared to previous forecasts of 6% economic growth for the year.

___

2.15 p.m.

Aviation authorities say that two flights with dozens of Pakistani students, Chinese and other passengers, landed in Pakistan days after Islamabad had suspended all flights with Beijing amid a new virus outbreak there.

The passengers on Monday were allowed to leave the airport after their medical examinations.

Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Abdul Sattar Khokhar says the ban on flights to and from China ended Sunday evening and that the government’s health service has made “special arrangements” for screening incoming passengers.

Last week’s ban on flights with China covered 22 weekly flights.

So far, Pakistan has no plans to evacuate around 30,000 nationals, including students, who live in China.

Authorities say that up to four Pakistani students in China have been diagnosed with the new virus and their conditions are stable. About 500 Pakistani students were in Wuhan – the site of the outbreak – when it appeared.

___

10:40 am

South Korea’s defense ministry says about 800 South Korean soldiers have been quarantined as a precaution against a new corona virus from China.

Ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyunsoo told reporters Monday that the soldiers have recently visited China, Hong Kong or Macau, or have contacted people who have visited these countries.

She says that 450 of them have been quarantined on their military bases and the remaining 350 in their homes.

South Korea has so far reported 15 cases of the new corona virus, but none of them are affiliated with the country’s 600,000-strong army.