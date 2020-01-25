Scientists search for relatives of extinct Galapagos tortoises | Life

A specimen of the Galapagos giant tortoise Chelonoidis phantasticus, which is said to have died out about a century ago, can be seen in the Galapagos National Park on the island of Santa Cruz in the Galapagos Archipelago on February 19, 2019. – AFP picture

QUITO (Ecuador), January 25 – A scientific expedition to the Galapagos Islands will search for relatives of two species of turtle that are believed to be extinct, including those of lone George in the archipelago, park officials said yesterday With.

George, the last known member of the Pinta tortoise species, died in 2012 at the age of over 100 after refusing to mate in captivity with females of related subspecies.

Park guards and scientists from the Galapagos National Parks (PNG) and the Galapagos Conservancy will visit the wolf volcano on Isabela Island in hopes of “locating and removing a group of partially descended giant turtles,” the park said in a statement.

They chose the area because whalers and pirates that ate the animals are said to have dumped some of the turtles there in the past to facilitate the loading of their ships.

The Galapagos Islands, 1,000 kilometers off Ecuador’s coast in the Pacific Ocean, became famous through Charles Darwin’s studies of their breathtaking biodiversity.

In 2008, a similar expedition took blood samples from 1,726 turtles, 17 of which shared a “significant percentage” of genes with the Pinta species, while around 80 had a “partial lineage” of the Floreana species, PNG said.

Studies have shown that “Turtles have up to 90 percent of the genes of extinct species, which means that at least one of their parents is purebred and may be living on the wolf volcano,” said Jorge Carrion, the park’s director.

The expedition is looking for suitable turtles to start a captive breeding program, hoping to eventually repopulate the islands, said expedition leader Washington Tapia.

Eleven giant tortoise species still live on the Galapagos Islands, four more have been considered extinct since Darwin’s arrival in 1835. – AFP