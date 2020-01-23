Scientists set the “doomsday clock” to the latest time in history

January 23 (UPI) – The “Bulletin of Atomic Scientists” pushed its “Doomsday Clock” up to 100 seconds before midnight on Thursday – the highest point in its 73-year history that has ever caused world destruction.

The group advanced the clock – symbolically reflecting how close the world is to “midnight” or its destruction – on Thursday at 20 seconds to 11:58 p.m. and 20 seconds. It had been two minutes before midnight since 2018.

The group time difference reflects all relative events that occurred in 2019.

Before Thursday, two minutes before midnight, the time was most likely at midnight – after it had only reached this point twice since the clock was set. The first was in 1953 during the Cold War and after an American test of its first thermonuclear weapon.

Former California Governor Jerry Brown, Group Chairman, Former Irish President Mary Robinson, and Former Secretary General of the United States, Ban Ki-moon, presented the new position at Thursday’s event.

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, President and CEO of Rachel Bronson, said the move reflects scientists’ views that the world has given a “two-minute warning” for their survival.

“When the board set the clock to two minutes before midnight in 2019, we argued that the global situation was abnormal and that this ‘new abnormality’ was simply too volatile and too dangerous to be accepted as an ongoing state of the world.” said. “Today we are not more optimistic.”

The decision was made by the group’s science and security committee after a year in which human-made threats to humanity, such as the proliferation of nuclear weapons and climate change, were accelerated by a move away from international cooperation, she said. The Science Committee noted that the nuclear and climate change situation has deteriorated in the past year.

“We have seen how influential politicians have reduced and rejected the most effective methods of dealing with complex threats – international agreements with rigorous review systems – in favor of their own narrow interests and domestic gains.”

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists began in 1947 with the tradition of measuring global proximity to the nuclear holocaust. In 2007, the group added climate change as a factor in setting the clock.

Last year, Bronson called the shot at two minutes before midnight the “new abnormality”.

Most of the time since midnight was stopped in 1991, at 11:43 a.m. or 17 minutes before the end of the world after the United States signed the first strategic arms reduction treaty and disbanded the Soviet Union.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXf6ygotBZ4 (/ embed)