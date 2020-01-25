Scientists use a telescope in Antarctica to understand the earliest history of our universe

ANTARCTICA (WLNS) – The South Pole Telescope is one of the tools that scientists use to understand the earliest history of our universe.

Research done in Antarctica will lead to better understanding. The Department of Energy is working to expand the boundaries of knowledge for humanity by showing new and exciting ways for future discoveries.

In contrast to telescopes that examine individual planets or stars, the South Pole telescope is designed in such a way that it allows a broader view of the entire universe.

The cosmic microwave background (CMB) was created about 14 billion years ago and extends across the entire universe.

Mapping the CMB will help scientists better understand what the universe looked like a long time ago. From there they get insights into the origin of the universe.

While the South Pole is not a particularly suitable place for a telescope, it does offer some practical advantages if you want to measure the CMB.

The water in the earth’s atmosphere interferes with the heat measurement of the CMB. However, the Antarctic is a desert and therefore very dry.

The South Pole is also on a plateau that is almost three kilometers above sea level and exceeds most water vapor in the air.

In addition, the South Pole receives almost no sunshine in winter. This makes it ideal for watching the sky.

Another advantage is the accessibility compared to experiments in space.

Scientists can regularly maintain their instruments at the South Pole and use the next generation of detector technology there much earlier than in space.

The CMB’s energy changes slightly as it moves through huge groups of galaxies, so mapping the CMB can also help scientists find these groups.

These types of observations can help scientists better understand the “dark energy” that is causing the universe to expand faster and faster.

