Scindia gets drenched in saffron on Holi & BJP opens doorways for ‘refugees’ of rival get-togethers

Alok Nirantar | Twitter

Text Dimensions:

A-

A+

The picked cartoons appeared initial in other publications, both in print or online, or on social media, and are credited appropriately.

In today’s featured cartoon, Alok Nirantar weighs in on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit from the Congress Tuesday.

E P Unny | The Indian Convey

E P Unny usually takes a dig at equally Scindia and the Congress in the wake of the previous leaving the get together following 18 years.

Sajith Kumar | Deccan Herald

Sajith Kumar feedback on how Scindia was expelled from the Congress soon after he officially resigned from the party’s main membership.

Kirtish Bhatt | BBC Hindi

Kirtish Bhatt normally takes a swipe at the BJP, saying the occasion has opened its doors for disgruntled ‘refugees’ of rival get-togethers.

P Mahamud | Twitter

P Mahamud suggests it is now ‘Operation Kamal’ in Madhya Pradesh. Operation Kamal is the time period applied to refer to the BJP’s alleged program to engineer defections of opposition MLAs right after the 2008 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Satish Acharya | cartoonistsatish.com

Satish Acharya depicts Holi in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

ThePrint is now on Telegram. For the finest studies & belief on politics, governance and more, subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Demonstrate Entire Report