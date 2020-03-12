Scindia Leaves Congress: Re-directing and Disingenuously Promises Probable Triggers – India News

The repeated failure to live up to the political promises of Congress’s central leadership and Madhya Pradesh (MP) Chief Minister Kamal Nath Jyotiradity Scindia, the increasing marginalization of his supporters in the country, refusal to take up political and government issues, and the dominance of Digvijay Singh in state politics were are one of the key factors behind Scindia’s decision to step out of the old old party and accept the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), political leaders and analysts in the state said.

The seeds of trouble may have been sown shortly after the November 2018 state elections, when Congress formed a government with the support of four independent MPs, two Bahujan Samaj (BSP) parties and one Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator. The Congress won 115 seats in the House with 230 members and the BJP 108, ending the state’s 15-year rule.

Although the best effect of the Congress in the assembly elections was in the bastion of Scindie, in northern Madhya Pradesh, it was denied a CM ship. Scindia, according to a person familiar with the development, made the decision gracefully.

He was then promised that his candidate would be appointed Deputy Chief Minister on the same day as CM – this was not done and subsequently Kamal Nath insisted on two deputy CMs, which would include one of his candidates. This upset Scindia but, once again, decided to adhere to party discipline, the same person said. As for the composition of the government, only seven of his supporters were appointed ministers in the Nath government, which had the majority of those loyal to the CM and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. There are 28 ministers in the country.

“Scindia also accepted this, but no ministers were given seats to speak of, which led to dissatisfaction. Even his demands for development work in the Gwalior-Chambal region were not taken seriously,” said the Congress leader, who requested anonymity. That person added that the tensions in the two leaders ’relations started early at the first meeting at the state Congress headquarters in December 2018 after the party won. “The images of the Nath and Scindia campaign side by side have been replaced by captions that have only Nath photographs,” the Congress leader said. Camp Scindia understood this as insignificant as it was projected to be one of the major leaders in the poll campaign.

The BJP leader, who did not want to be named, said Scini’s disappointment with the Congress leadership first came to light when he visited former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal in January 2019, barely a month after the election results in the assembly. “The visit was surprising because Chouhan made personal attacks on Scindia during his speeches ahead of the April 2017 state bypass and Mungaoli and Kolaras Assembly polls in February 2018,” the BJP leader added.

Shortly after the meeting, Congress appointed him secretary general for western Uttar Pradesh and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of eastern Uttar Pradesh. And while the top Congress leader claimed that this showed the party a higher role for him in a key battlefield situation, Scindia’s supporters saw it as an attempt to divert from state politics and divert to an area with little connection. where Congress was traditionally weak.

Despite this, party leaders said, Scindia aggressively championed that party in the UP Lok Sabha polls even though he contested a seat in the Guna Lok Sabha. Scindia lost in Guna, and his supporters blamed sabotage for the loss as the BJP put an easy candidate, KP Yadav, a former Congress worker, against him.

Congressional leaders said that after the loss, Scindia was still marginalized. This was reflected in two ways – the refusal to appoint himself the head of a party’s state unit and the refusal of his attention in matters of governance. Although Scindia had been waiting for clarity on leadership issues for months, opposition from Nath and Digvijay and refusal by the party’s high command to plead in his favor led to a deadlock, a person familiar with the matter said.

Another Congress leader, also on condition of anonymity, said that Nath and Digvijaya Singh had made all the key decisions. “Scindia, although the face of the campaign, does not seem to have played a role in running the government,” he said. The Congress of Deputies and the state government have scheduled meetings in Gwalior-Chambal region, Scindia’s pocket district, even without consulting him. Development projects at MPP headquarters thought to be close to Scindia have stalled.

“Kamal Nath appointed Scindini’s beta noir, Ashok Singh, of Gwalior as administrator of Apex Bank (apex cooperative bank) in July last year. The Gwalior collector, against whom there were complaints, was moved but again received a prized announcement as a Jabalpur collector. Similarly, a senior IPS (Indian Police Service) officer posted in the region has not been moved even though several local Congress leaders have filed complaints against him, ”said political analyst Dinesh Gupta.

Over the last three months, the differences between Scindie and Kamal Nath-Digvijaya Group became clear when Scindia asked the government to carry out its pledge on the manifesto, including giving up agriculture loans up to lakh 2 lakh and youth unemployment benefits. Political analyst Giri Shankar said: “When Scindia said she would take to the streets to fulfill people’s aspirations, Nath said ‘let him go on the street’.” straw.

