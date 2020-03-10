Scindia will get ‘welcome’ from aunt, ‘rangoli’ from Himanta Sarma, Chetan Bhagat has a laugh

Jyotiraditya Scindia (representational picture) | File photograph: Prashanth Vishwanathan | Bloomberg

New Delhi: If there’s any location extra action-packed than Madhya Pradesh, Tuesday, it is Twitter.

All people would like to have their say on Jyotiraditya Scindia quitting Congress. Politicians, journalists and political pundits pressed pause on their Holi celebrations to type out an impression on the developments in the point out as up to 20 Congress MLAs also quit along with Scindia – effectively destabilising the Congress governing administration there.

First up, a heat loved ones welcome from aunt Yashodhara Raje Scindia, BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh.

राजमाता के रक्त ने लिया राष्ट्रहित में फैसला साथ चलेंगे,नया देश गढ़ेंगे,अब मिट गया हर फासला।@JM_Scindia द्वारा कांग्रेस छोड़ने के साहसिक कदम का मैं आत्मीय स्वागत करती हूँ।

— Yashodhara Raje Scindia (@yashodhararaje) March 10, 2020

And, here’s “hail fellow effectively met” from an old comrade-in-arms, Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also give up the Congress occasion.

A great #Holi this is!

Heartening to see previous colleague, & quite dynamic Sri @JM_Scindia possessing appear to the fold of @BJP4India, a social gathering that is a rangoli of all colours & thinks in having everyone together.

We shall have a wonderful time with each other #JyotiradityaScindia ji.#MadhyaPradesh

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 10, 2020

BJP Twitter troubleshooter Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga spills the beans on why Scindia bought a large overlook from the Congress management.

मेरे कांग्रेस के एक बहुत अच्छे मित्र और राहुल जी के करीबी से एक दिन चाय पर पूछा आपने सिंधिया जी और पायलट जी को मुख्यमंत्री क्यों नही बनाया युवा है,मेहनती है,कांग्रेस के लिए भविष्य के बड़े चेहरे बन सकते थे।उन्होंने जवाब दिया,मै मानता हूं लेकिन वो राहुल जी के लिए खतरा बन सकते है।

— Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) March 10, 2020

The Congress is lamely making an attempt to make a combat of it: armed with the great metaphor, get together chief Sanjay Jha hits back.

Management is not everyone’s cup of tea. Or espresso.

— Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) March 10, 2020

Rajasthan main minister and Congress stalwart Ashok Gehlot phone calls out Scindia.

Joining fingers with BJP in a time of nationwide disaster speaks volumes about a leaders self-indulgent political ambitions. Particularly when the BJP ruining the financial system, democratic establishments, social cloth and as perfectly the Judiciary.

1/2

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 10, 2020

Mr Scindia has betrayed the believe in of the people as nicely as the ideology. This kind of men and women proves they can not thrive without having energy. Faster they depart the greater.

2/2

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 10, 2020

And in yet another case in point of how Gehlot and the Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot don’t seem to concur, here’s Pilot’s tweet from Monday, pleasing for relaxed.

I am hopeful that the current disaster in MP finishes quickly and that leaders are in a position to resolve variances. The condition requires a stable govt in order to satisfy the guarantees make to the electrolate.

— Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) March 9, 2020

Indian Youth Congress chief from Karnataka B. Srivatsa is the everlasting optimist.

Indian Nationwide Congress is a movement🇮🇳

I am in INC as its the only social gathering capable of retaining India Progressive & Democratic. Dont we see what BJP is undertaking now?

Ideology & Leaders who consider in it subject

Crores of Celebration Staff, Volunteers & Ppl are with us. We will conquer.

— Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) March 10, 2020

In the meantime, Congress Nationwide convenor Saral Patel thinks it is time Rahul Gandhi did one thing. Exactly where is he, by the way?

.@RahulGandhi Ji, You should occur again prior to it truly is much too late. We require you, #Congress bash desires you.

Arrive again, choose rigorous choices & set the dwelling in purchase in advance of it can be far too late and all is missing. 🙏🏽#MadhyaPradeshCrisis #JyotiradityaScindia

— Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) March 10, 2020

What is in a name? Almost everything, if you ask political strategist Prashant Kishor.

Amazing that those people who typically find fault with #Gandhis leading Congress because of their surname are getting a #scindia leaving #INC as big jolt for the occasion!

Actuality is but for his surname even @JM_Scindia has minimal to show as mass chief, political organiser or administrator.

— Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) March 10, 2020

Congress leader from Haryana, Kuldeep Bishnoi challenges what appears like a stern warning to the High Command — is any one listening?

.@JM_Scindia’s departure is a huge blow to @INCIndia. He was a central pillar in the party & the management should’ve finished much more to influence him to remain. Like him, there are many other devoted INC leaders across the country who come to feel alienated, squandered & discontented. 1/2 https://t.co/oTLXuqTAui

— Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) March 10, 2020

Journalist Amir Baruah digs out an aged tweet that lays bare how much Scindia has travelled to arrive at BJP’ doorstep today.

Teen Saal Pehle (just before moving on) https://t.co/M2qMwyBqti

— amit baruah (@abaruah64) March 10, 2020

On a lighter take note, creator Chetan Bhagat’s witty rationalization on “expulsion”.

Expelled?

It can be like

Mum or dad: ‘Wanted to convey to you my kid is leaving your school’

Principal: ‘No, your kid is expelled.’ https://t.co/ko3mGz4WuL

— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 10, 2020

And here’s actor Ranvir Shorey imitating Tv news for a pleasant pun.

BREAKING: Congress.

— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) March 10, 2020

Journalists Payal Mehta and Arvind Gunasekar ended up forward of the occasions, with this heads-up on Scindia’s resignation.

Recognizing the @BJP4India well..will not be amazed if a large signing up for from @INCIndia occurs on Holi!!!!#BuraNaManoHoliHai pic.twitter.com/4a5CZIlpRB

— Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) March 9, 2020

A BJP leader experienced explained to our colleague @Anurag_Dwary past 7 days that “#OperationKamal is planned n MP for Holi”,on the eve of Holi,issues unfolding swiftly.

Jyotiraditya Scindia required a RS seat but Kamal Nath & Digvijay Singh opposed,consequence Congress all set to lose just one far more point out !

— Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) March 9, 2020

And lastly, journalist Nistula Hebbar has a grievance for the BJP. Come across out what about.

Dear @BJP4India , be advised that u are now the most anti-Hindu social gathering for building reporters function on festivals (this is not the first time). sab Yaad Rakha Jaayega….sincerely, peeps masking bash.

— Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) March 10, 2020

