Scituate at home on the parquet

Although the institution may have given extra meaning, the winning formula for Scituate has remained the same.

Behind 19 points from senior Jack Poirier and a strong defensive attempt, Scituate took a 53-39 win over Hingham on Saturday morning in the Andrew Lawson Foundation Invitational in the TD Garden.

It is the eighth time this year that the Sailors (11-1, 9-0) retained an opponent up to 50 points or less and the third time one to less than 40 points.

“You never know how to respond to this great and great opportunity,” said Scituate coach Matt Poirier. “I thought we did very well just by sharpening it. (Hingham) is doing well by slowing it down and turning it into a half-court game. ”

Both teams struggled to score in the beginning, with the larger stage causing the Harborms to take off-balance shots and keeping the Sailors from their usual up-tempo style to generate an easy attack. Scituate led 13-11 midway through the second quarter and created a small breathing space. Poirier drilled a trey and Nate Lopes converted a 7-0 run on a few transition baskets to push the sailors’ advantage to 20-11.

The Sailors took a 29-19 lead in the break, but Hingham (9-5, 7-2) made a rise early in the second half to climb his way back into the game. Thomas Koenen finished low a few times and Luke Mashburn completed an old-fashioned 3-point game as part of a 10-1 point that narrowed the deficit to 30-29.

Scituate, however, responded quickly. Poirier cut the back door for a layout and ended a jumper by contact. Moments later, Keegan Sullivan (9 points, 5 assists) stepped in for four easy points as part of a 13-0 Sailors run that earned them 43-29 and permanently separated them.

“I thought we were a bit slow. We have expanded our court in practice to try to emulate (the TD Garden), but that is not possible, “said Poirier. “Every time we play Hingham, it’s a fist fight. I’m just glad we got to the top this time.”