score-a-sneaky-offer-on-an-underrated-patagonia-jacket

Canvas on the outside, cozy fleece on the inside

When we believe of Patagonia jackets, our brains right away go to fleece or technical-wear (you know, that proprietary, weather conditions-resistant, superior-tech mumbo jumbo). But Yvon Chouinard’s outdoor behemoth does previous-university equipment just as nicely, and we observed a smoking cigarettes offer on just one these types of layer at a put we did not hope.

Patagonia’s Maple Grove Canvas Jacket, that includes a h2o-repellent stretch canvas lined with cozy fleece, is at present $60 off at Urban Outfitters. Sure, I know you’d generally balk at the concept of purchasing at UO, but they’ve been a single of our magic formula searching places currently, supplying some of our favourite brands at charges you will not discover somewhere else. (This coat is full rate about on Patagonia’s own web site.)

The canvas outer layer is available in tan, grey and olive in really a great deal all dimensions, so go ahead and choose a person up although it’s on sale — it’ll previous you just as several several years as Patagonia’s futuristic gear, if not a lot more.

Subscribe below for our everyday discounts and merchandise newsletter, The Products.

Nota bene: If you acquire through the backlinks in this write-up, InsideHook may possibly make a small share of the income.