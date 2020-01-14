Scorpio Moon Reigns the Light Festival by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

A spiritual way of being has not been acquired, it has always been, although a sense of one’s true nature can fade and flow. The Scorpio moon that rules Hanukkah this beginning gives a sense of feeling to the holiday rituals. “For me, every hour of light and dark is a miracle, every cubic centimeter of space is a miracle.” – Walt Whitman

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). Where can you get fresh air, fantastic ideas, blood flow, soul healing and a metabolism boost without buying anything? Walk outside. Here the best things will happen today.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Ultimately you can choose how you spend your time. It is easy to lose sight of this if you are with dominant people who want you to participate in their agenda. It is nice if it is your choice and you have control.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). You have almost forgotten that little piece of good karma that you generated years ago, although you have not forgotten. It will go back as soon as it is the most profound to receive it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). You will be productive, produce much more than you thought you would, so apply yourself where you are most needed or what you will certainly enjoy while you work.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). You want something that you have not articulated yet. You may have been afraid to say it out loud. Anyway, it’s time. Specify the deal. Things only start after you have removed the ambiguity in a relationship.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). You do not like to be teased unless teasing is so playful or interesting that it is somehow his own reward. Movie trailers sometimes match the bill. One thing that isn’t is when people say, “I’ll tell you later.”

LIBRA (September 23 – October 23). You will be good at finding people and settling in a place that will work well with the entire group. It will probably mean that you have to chip even if you don’t feel ready or hold back when you feel over-qualified.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). You cannot go faster or do more than do your best. Expecting yourself is not loving. It is not necessary to punish yourself, nor does it make sense to do so.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). You need things from your relationships, things that aren’t talked about, but that are clearly transferred to the perceptive counterparty. The non-observing counterparty will be completely lost.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). If you win by losing and you lose by winning, then you are on par with most people today. But if you can celebrate this with genuine enthusiasm and gratitude for the funny way in which life goes, then you are in a class of your own.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). Those who are willing to compromise to make a scheme work are more invested in the scheme’s success than in their personal satisfaction or ego satisfaction.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). What one finds very awkward is a comfortable family tradition for someone else. You read the signals introduced into the micro-expressions that tell the story.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (December 23). Love is a form of faith. To love someone is to trust your heart for other people’s care. You teach someone very well and carefully choose how you want to invest your feelings. But in the end, love is still a risk. It is because you are willing to take the risk that you experience so much beauty and fulfillment. Libra and Gemini love you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 30, 6, 22 and 14.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTIONS: “When I listen to a song, I hear the words and I think about what they mean. Is it wrong that it really bothers me that he is not? He slaughters them when he sings and does not know if he doesn’t care what a song is about. Is that a Taurus thing? I’m not saying I’m gonna stop dating this, but … would I be wrong? ”

There are lyrical people and there are rhythmic people.

Taurus rules the vocal cords and it also rules the earthly rhythm. Although there are millions of Taurus residents who care a lot about the words, he is more concerned with the feeling of the groove. Rhythm people keep the action running. Their responsibility for the rhythm of both life and music means that they feel that they cannot afford to stop and think deeply.

Lyrical people are not in a hurry. They want to understand the meaning of things and will take the time they need. When a rhythmic person mows about his process, the lyrical person feels uncomfortable, overlooked and ignored. These two may not listen to music or do other things in the same way, but they do have complementary strengths. That said, stop dating if you want. You don’t need a reason. Love has its own irrational logic. If you don’t feel it; you don’t feel it.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Eddie Vedder is not only ranked as one of the best singers of all time, but is also known for his social and political commentary, activism and stage diving. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was born when the sun and Mercury were in passionate Sagittarius and the moon in Leo, the sign of showmanship. Lucky Jupiter was in Taurus, the sign of the voice.

