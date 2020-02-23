[SCORPIONS And WHITESNAKE Cancel Brisbane Concert Pursuing KLAUS MEINE’s Unexpected emergency Medical procedures]

SCORPIONS and WHITESNAKE have announced the cancelation of their February 24 concert at the Brisbane Leisure Centre in Brisbane, Australia.

The display was termed off just several hours soon after SCORPIONS singer Klaus Meine unveiled that he had been through surgical procedures to take out kidney stones.

Below is the whole assertion from the location announcing the Brisbane live performance cancelation:

“However because of to a professional medical emergency within the SCORPIONS tour get together, the SCORPIONS and WHITESNAKE present scheduled to acquire put at the Brisbane Leisure Centre tomorrow, Monday 24 February 2020 has been cancelled.

“Tickets obtained by credit or debit card will be refunded in total (together with ticket insurance policy premium and refundable ticket order, if suitable) and patrons do not have to have to get any action. Patrons must permit up to 15 working times for the refund to look in their account.

“If your credit history or debit card has been forever shut/cancelled, you should provide Ticketek with up-to-date specifics in get to process your refund.

“Patrons who bought tickets in an Company utilizing funds or EFTPOS will be contacted via cellular phone in the subsequent 15 days to arrange for a complete refund. Alternatively, you can make contact with Ticketek.

“More refund enquiries need to be directed to ticketek.com.au.”

SCORPIONS and WHITESNAKE experienced beforehand scrapped their February 22 exhibit in Sydney to make it possible for Meine plenty of time to get better from the course of action.

In a social media submit earlier now, Klaus said that he expert a “unpleasant assault” immediately after undertaking with SCORPIONS on Wednesday in Melbourne. He went on to say that he doubted he would be back on his ft until eventually early subsequent week.

This is not the very first time SCORPIONS have named off a demonstrate in Sydney. Back again in November 2018, the German band had to terminate its appearance in the metropolis even though supporting DEF LEPPARD on an Australian tour.

SCORPIONS are scheduled to enter a studio in Hannover, Germany in late March to start pre-generation on the new album. The LP will be recorded in Los Angeles in Might and June, in advance of the band normally takes in excess of the Las Vegas Strip afterwards in July with its unique headlining residency exhibit.