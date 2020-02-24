[SCORPIONS And WHITESNAKE Reschedule Sydney Concert, Cancel Auckland Present]

The SCORPIONS and WHITESNAKE show which was meant to go forward at Qudos Lender Arena in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, February 22 has now been rescheduled to consider place this Wednesday, February 26. All existing tickets keep on being valid without having the need to have for trade.

Sad to say, thanks to insurmountable logistical difficulties, the SCORPIONS and WHITESNAKE clearly show scheduled to take put at the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on Thursday, February 27 has been canceled.

Immediately after participating in in Melbourne, Australia on Wednesday evening, SCORPIONS singer Klaus Meine underwent medical procedures to get rid of kidney stones.

Meine described it on social media as “a very painful attack” and apologized fro suspending the Sydney live performance.

Before these days, Klaus posted the following message: “Pricey Followers , seems to be like I am on my way to Sydney tomorrow …. it would mean the earth to me if we last but not least could play the Show on Wednesday Evening … i feel still a little bit overwhelmed up , but Dr. Katz mentioned …. you can do it my close friend … Let’s Rock it Sydney ….. Are you all set for the Sting ????? Cheers Klaus”

This is not the initially time SCORPIONS had known as off a present in Sydney. Back in November 2018, the German band had to terminate its look in the city even though supporting DEF LEPPARD on an Australian tour.

SCORPIONS are scheduled to enter a studio in Hannover, Germany in late March to start off pre-production on the new album. The LP will be recorded in Los Angeles in May possibly and June, prior to the band normally takes over the Las Vegas Strip afterwards in July with its exclusive headlining residency demonstrate.

