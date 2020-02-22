[SCORPIONS Postpone Sydney Concert Thanks to ‘Medical Emergency’]

SCORPIONS have been pressured to postpone their live performance in Sydney, Australia.

The German hard rock legends, who are in the center of a tour of Australia with WHITESNAKE, named off Saturday’s (February 22) gig “due to a health care emergency in just the SCORPIONS tour party.”

“Stay Country is doing work on a rescheduled day for future week, with facts to follow as soon as achievable,” the promoter mentioned in a assertion.

“All current tickets will keep on being legitimate for entry on the rescheduled date, with out the need for trade. Refunds will be accessible for patrons who are unable to attend the rescheduled day and can be received by speaking to their level of invest in.”

SCORPIONS and WHITESNAKE‘s live performance in Brisbane this Monday (February 24) is predicted to go forward as planned.

SCORPIONS will enter a studio in Hannover, Germany in late March to start out pre-manufacturing on the new album. The LP will be recorded in Los Angeles in May well and June, just before the band takes more than the Las Vegas Strip afterwards in July with its unique headlining residency show.

Promoted by Are living Nation and Caesars Leisure, SCORPIONS “Sin Town Nights” Las Vegas residency kicks off Saturday, July 4 at Zappos Theater at World Hollywood Vacation resort & Casino. SCORPIONS will be joined by specific visitors QUEENSRŸCHE.

SCORPIONS beforehand performed a Las Vegas mini-residency in May perhaps 2016, consisting of five demonstrates at The Joint at the Hard Rock Resort & On line casino. Aid on all those dates also came from QUEENSRŸCHE.