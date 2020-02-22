[SCORPIONS Singer KLAUS MEINE Undergoes Surgical procedures To Get rid of Kidney Stones]

SCORPIONS singer Klaus Meine has spoken out for the initial time immediately after going through operation to eliminate kidney stones. As a result of the course of action, the band’s live performance with WHITESNAKE in Sydney on Saturday (February 22) experienced to be postponed.

Earlier today, the SCORPIONS social media was updated with a photograph of Meine in his clinic bed, alongside with the subsequent information from the 71-year-outdated vocalist: “Expensive Followers , the good information initially …. we experienced a superb clearly show in Melbourne wednesday night at the Rod Laver Arena …. loved each and every minute of it …. it just feels soooo great to be again in Australia !!!! The undesirable news is… I have had kidney stone medical procedures in a Melbourne Hospital … it was a extremely unpleasant assault ,….

“In the medical center they taken off the stone, and set in a stent …. can you envision how i really feel appropriate now ??? So sorry Sydney …. Do we have to terminate all over again ??? It appears to be like like it…. but we are hoping to re-routine for future week,day to be introduced.

“Dr Katz and his crew are having very superior treatment of me … i’m in the ideal fingers, but i doubt i’ll be back on my ft until eventually early up coming 7 days….. with loads of Like with a Heavy Coronary heart from Melbourne …. Klaus”

SCORPIONS and WHITESNAKE‘s concert in Brisbane this Monday (February 24) is envisioned to go forward as planned.

This is not the 1st time SCORPIONS have referred to as off a present in Sydney. Again in November 2018, the German band experienced to terminate its overall look in the city although supporting DEF LEPPARD on an Australian tour.

SCORPIONS are scheduled to enter a studio in Hannover, Germany in late March to start pre-creation on the new album. The LP will be recorded in Los Angeles in May possibly and June, just before the band usually takes about the Las Vegas Strip afterwards in July with its distinctive headlining residency demonstrate.