[scorsese-awaits-subsequent-film-by-director-of-south-korea’s-oscar-winning-‘parasite’]



Director of 4 Oscar award-profitable movie ‘Parasite’ Bong Joon-ho answers a reporters’ question through a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

February 19, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – Hollywood veteran Martin Scorsese told the South Korean director of “Parasite”, this year’s winner of the Oscar for most effective picture, that he is ready to see his subsequent film, Bong Joon-ho reported on Wednesday.

The remark figured in a letter from the acclaimed director to Bong, who experienced paid homage to Scorsese in a speech accepting an Oscar for his function on the first non-English language motion picture to earn the coveted award, as nicely as three more. [nL1N2A908B]

“He informed me to acquire relaxation, but just a very little bit of it and get back again to operate, as he is awaiting my upcoming film,” Bong claimed, describing the contents of the letter.

“I read the letter this morning and it was an honor,” Bong told a information meeting with the film’s cast and crew in Seoul, the South Korean cash.

When accepting the greatest director award at the Oscars, Bong turned his speech into a tribute to Scorsese, who had been nominated for mob drama “The Irishman”, invoking the latter’s assertion, “The most personal is the most innovative.”

Bong has mentioned he was operating on two assignments, one of which he explained as being primarily based on a “fearful” incident in Seoul, and is also producer for an HBO restricted sequence on “Parasite”, a darkish satire whose accolades sparked celebrations in South Korea.

