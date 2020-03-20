Opponent protests outside the Scottish Parliament to amend the Gender Recognition Act (Ken Jack / Getty)

Scotland could launch plans to change the gender recognition law because of the coronavirus problem, according to The National.

These reforms, which have been in force since 2017, could make it easier for transgender people in Scotland.

A public consultation on the amendment document containing amendments to the legislation was last announced on March 17.

These changes can reduce the time people are still waiting to change between two years to three months, lowering the age of 18 to 16 and eliminating the need for people with dysphoria.

This results in a change of male identification on birth certificates to match the processing of official documents such as passports and driver’s licenses.

These changes are, however, limited to trans-transit agencies expressing, with the help of women’s groups across Scotland and, according to the Scottish government, it cannot change women’s rights or reach only one place.

But the National Council has said that while Holyrood wants to tackle the long-term crisis in the UK and Scottish law against the coronavirus epidemic, the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) document is one of the most tested.

“In the case of the amendment of the GRA (Gender Recognition Act), to close the consultation, decisions must be taken and I feel that it is a long grass,” said a source in The National.

One SNP vice-president added: “Some of the money will go away. You are fine (the Gender Recognition Reform Bill) is one of them.”

The Scottish Government spokesperson told PinkNews that it was the government’s intention to introduce a Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) into Parliament (ending 2021).

The SNP could not be reached for comment.