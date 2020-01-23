Scotland suffered a major blow before the start of the Six Nations, and the talisman Finn Russell was sent home from its training camp for a discipline violation.

Competition for Racing 92 will not play a role in kicking off the tournament against Ireland on February 1st, and its participation in the rest of the tournament appears to be in doubt.

Finn Russell will not be in Scotland’s Six Nations Opener against Ireland

A spokesman for the Scottish team said on the Scottish rugby Twitter account: “Finn Russell will not play any further role in the preparations for Scotland’s opening game against Ireland as he was disciplined over the team protocol violation during the week-long camp in Edinburgh.”

“He has returned to his club.”

Russell is an international away from his 50th international. The 27-year-old played for Glasgow Warriors under Gregor Townsend before he left Warriors in 2017 to become the Scottish head coach.

The news will be a big blow to Scottish fans as they look to improve after a disappointing World Cup season that started with a 3:27 loss to Ireland and was eliminated before the round of 16.

The form-fitting Adam Hastings will almost certainly be wearing the number 10 jersey in Dublin, but Townsend may be looking for reinforcements without keeping his squad at a distance, although full-back Stuart Hogg is already there in his career and at his center in Northampton played Rory Hutchinson can also play in the position.

Glasgow’s Pete Horne, who won his 46th international at the Japan World Cup, was a remarkable omission from the original squad, while Duncan Weir has played regularly for Worcester and has not represented his country since 2017.

