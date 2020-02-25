[scotland-to-approve-totally-free-sanitary-products-and-solutions-for-all-women]



February 25, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – The Scottish parliament on Tuesday is owing to approve designs to make sanitary merchandise freely obtainable to all women – the very first country in the planet to do so.

The legislation would make products these types of as tampons and sanitary pads totally free for all girls in Scotland, accessible at selected community destinations these kinds of as group centers, youth golf equipment and pharmacies.

The plan is expected to pass its first vote in the devolved Scottish parliament on Tuesday.

The Period of time Solutions (Totally free Provision) Scotland Invoice was proposed by Scottish lawmaker Monica Lennon, who very first submitted a draft proposal in 2017. The expense is expected to be all over 24.one million pounds ($31.24 million).

“These are not luxury products. They are in truth vital and no a person in Scotland should really have to go with no period merchandise,” Lennon mentioned, incorporating that the bill was about “period dignity”.

“We are shifting the lifestyle and it is definitely remarkable that other nations around the world ideal about the globe are looking at really closely to see what we do,” she claimed.

A consultation document proposed modeling the plan on the card-based mostly method for no cost condoms, wherever buyers sign up for a cost-free card or voucher to exchange for the items.

Aileen Campbell, Scotland’s communities secretary, said, “We will carry on our world-leading action advertising wider time period dignity via a certification plan to persuade businesses to supply cost-free products.”

Scotland in 2018 was the first governing administration in the entire world to deliver totally free sanitary goods in educational institutions, colleges and universities.

Sanitary goods in the United Kingdom are now taxed at 5% – the so-named “tampon tax”. Former Prime Minister David Cameron’s federal government claimed it preferred to finish the unpopular tax but that its hands were being tied by European Union guidelines which set tax premiums for certain products.

The govt declared it would drop the tax in 2016, but this has not took place still, the issue obtaining been pushed to the sidelines all through the Brexit system.

There is no tax on period of time products in Eire, Canada, Australia, Kenya, India, Columbia, Malaysia, Nicaragua, Jamaica, Nigeria, Uganda, Lebanon and Trinidad and Tobago, the Scottish government’s briefing on the bill explained.

The invoice is because of to be debated at 1700 GMT right now. Lennon joined a rally collected outdoors the Scottish parliament constructing in Edinburgh, and held a signal which explained “Access to menstrual merchandise is a ideal. Period.”

