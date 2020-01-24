Scott Borchetta applauds Taylor Swift despite his filthy story – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML7e83447e1056b06274f4a5a082bb06a611%

% MINIFYHTML7e83447e1056b06274f4a5a082bb06a612%

Nothing but love and positive vibes!

Taylor Swift and founder and CEO of Big Machine Label Group Scott Borchetta It ended in 2019 with a rather bitter tone. Swift called the performers of the music industry for his dealings with Scooter Braun when he bought his teachers. Although there has been a long tour in public between both parties, Borchetta attended the Billboard 2020 Power Event on Thursday evening and spoke openly with Billboard about his current relationship with the pop star.

When asked what his biggest power movement was in 2019, Borchetta said it was his association with Braun. “We have a great time and it’s pretty powerful,” he shared. Of course he could not express his gratitude for the good without admitting that he also came up with a little evil.

% MINIFYHTML7e83447e1056b06274f4a5a082bb06a613%

% MINIFYHTML7e83447e1056b06274f4a5a082bb06a614%

“We have always had hard skin, so there is a great balance in the universe, great things have happened,” he explained. “Occasionally they will touch you, but we will rock.”

When it comes to his real relationship with Swift, he revealed that he always supports her. “Of course. I mean, I’ll always support her,” he shared. “She is brilliant and we have had a historical career.” Borchetta’s public dispute with Swift is not the only bad blood that has hit the music industry lately.

On Thursday, he expelled the CEO of Grammy Deborah Dugan filed a complaint against the Recording Academy regarding its voting procedures. Borchetta also gave his two cents in that matter. “All awards, we always want transparency,” said Borchetta. “Can you see what the voting process should look like? Do there have to be real results that count? Do they have to count album sales? Do they have to count ticket sales? So there are many different ways to see it, but transparency is crucial.”

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.