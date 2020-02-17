[scott-cooper-to-direct-margaret-qualley-in-thriller-a-head-full-of-ghosts]

Scott Cooper to Direct Margaret Qualley in Thriller A Head Complete of Ghosts

According to Deadline, Outrageous Coronary heart director Scott Cooper has signed on to immediate Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) in A Head Full of Ghosts for Cross Creek, Group Downey and The Allegiance Theater.

Similar: Debby Ryan’s Insatiable Cancelled After Two Seasons at Netflix

The movie, described by the trade as a “psychological horror,” is based on Paul Tremblay’s novel, which won the Horror Writers Association’s Bram Stoker Award in 2015. The ebook follows Meredith “Merry” Barrett, a 23-12 months previous who reveals the horrifying functions that tore her family apart when she was a younger woman — a trauma introduced on by the ever more bizarre actions of her older sister that blur the strains amongst schizophrenia and demonic possession.

Daniel Dubiecki, Lara Alameddine, Susan Downey, Tyler Thompson, David Gambino and Cooper will generate, even though Robert Downey Jr. will executive make.

Relevant: Run Teaser Previews New HBO Collection From Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Cooper not too long ago directed Hostiles, starring Christian Bale, and previously helmed Black Mass with Johnny Depp and Out of the Furnace, also with Bale.

Qualley portrayed Pussycat in At the time On a Time in Hollywood, and not too long ago concluded My Salinger Yr with Sigourney Weaver.