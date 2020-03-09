Scott Disick tries to capitalize on coronavirus with goods “Please wash your hands, quote; – Up News Info

continuing on with the Kardashians Y Flip him as Disick Star Scott Disick is trying to make money with fear of coronavirus. Kourtney Kardahian’s baby daddy has just launched a new line of clothing under his Talentless brand featuring T-shirts and sweatshirts with the motto “Please Wash Your Hands,” written in giant, bold letters.

Disick is the owner and creative director of Talentless, which he founded in 2018. He posted pictures of clothing items on his Instagram on Instagram and told fans that they should buy his shirt or hood soon because the line could to end quickly.

Coronavirus-inspired shirts and sweatshirts are unisex, and are available in navy white, black, yellow and blue mustard. The T-shirts are priced at $ 49 and the hoods sell for $ 129.

“I’ve only used @talentless, so get them before they run out,” Disick wrote. “Sell it fast and it can be sold soon!” He added later in a summary: “You can thank God later and just wash your hands.”

Disick’s launch of new merchandise occurs as the coronavirus outbreak, or COVID-19, continues to spread around the world.

According to the New York Times, coronavirus has infected 100,000 people worldwide, with more than 3,400 deaths. In the United States, there have been more than 300 reported cases and 17 deaths from coronaviruses.

Disick’s merchandise goes hand in hand with advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says hand washing properly is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The CDC says the number one way to transmit the virus is among “people who are in close contact with one another,” through “breathing points produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.”

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath, and usually appear between two and 14 days after exposure to the virus. In addition to the CDC’s tips for washing hands, the World Health Organization breaks down the proper way to do it.

The first step is to moisten your hands and apply enough liquid soap to create a good foam. The next step is to rub the palms of your hands and then rub the back of your hands. The next three steps are: finger-weaving, finger-filling and finger-cleaning. Finally, rub the palms with your fingers before rinsing the soap.

