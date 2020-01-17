Scott Gorham reacts when Thin Lizzy misses Rock And Roll Hall of Fame

Scott Gorham has responded to the fact that this year Thin Lizzy is missing out on access to The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame.

The band received their very first nomination for the Rock Hall and was one of the 16 artists on the 2020 class shortlist, but they missed it despite collecting more than half a million votes in the annual fan vote.

Ultimately, Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, T-Rex, The Doobie Brothers, The Notorious B.I.G. and Whitney Houston were announced as winners earlier this week.

The guitarist says: “First of all I want to congratulate all winners who are included in the 2020 Hall of Fame.

“I wanted to express my sincere thanks to all Thin Lizzy fans around the world who voted in large numbers to support our nomination to be included in Hall Of Fame.

“Having received a nomination for so many years was indeed an honor and one that Philip would have celebrated for his genius in writing music and lyrics that touched all of us.

“It is of course disappointing that we did not make it the last time despite your efforts. It would have been great to be initiated, but knowing your continued support over the years means more than recognition by a panel of industry experts. “

Gorham adds: “I really wish there would be a Hall Of Fame for Thin Lizzy supporters, because I would certainly vote for all of you, because you really understood what we were trying to do. I look forward to seeing you. “

Judas Priest received their second nomination in three years, but also saw their hope wiped out, causing their guitarist Richie Faulkner to call the result “a total joke”.