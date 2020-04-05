Scott Gottlieb says “very aggressive surveillance” is needed to track future coronavirus spread

WASHINGTON-Former U.S. Food and Drug Administration [FDA] member Dr. Scott Gottlieb said Sunday’s return to normalization after a slowdown in coronavirus transmission must involve “aggressive surveillance.” For case-based interventions where there is a stated future occurrence.

“I don’t have a home run here, but I don’t need one,” Gottlieb said in “Face the Nation.” “What we need is a better toolbox, a good medicine cabinet coupled with very aggressive surveillance. It really changes the contours of the fall risk and allows people to feel back and comfortable again It might be enough to do that. ”

Gottlieb, who led the FDA under President Trump under FDA until 2019, said that “ a large surveillance system ” will enable rapid detection of infection and that such a system needs to be introduced. Stated.

“We will be able to identify cases and use case-based interventions in the event of a small outbreak in the fall,” he said. “It’s basically isolating the infected and those who have close contacts.”

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 312,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, killing more than 8,500 people.

Public health officials warn that next week is likely to be painful for many Americans as the death toll continues to increase. New York City is currently the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, but Louisiana, Michigan, Illinois, and Georgia are projected to be the next hotspots, among other states.

Gottlieb said that “mitigation measures are working clearly,” but predicted that the number of new cases is likely to surge in the south.

“Law cases are lagging in the northeastern and northern states,” he said. “Sunbelt will be in a tough week. Watch the Sunbelt case begin to accelerate.”

Gottlieb praised the efforts of public health officials in New York as a “historic effort” and said he anticipated that the state would not run out of ventilators.

“I think New York City’s healthcare system will start soon, but it will never end,” he said.

Gottlieb also called on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] to inform physicians who are supporting patients with coronavirus of national collective clinical experience to help them make decisions.

“We need to explain what works and what doesn’t work so doctors can take a more systematic and data-driven approach to these things The literature was published by the CDC, “he said.

According to Gottlieb, it is unlikely that the economy will return to normal until people who have or have been infected with the coronavirus have drugs to prevent the infection.

“Without it, this would be an 80% economy,” he said. “Sometimes we don’t come back. People aren’t going to meet. They aren’t going to be in the arena. The marginal customers don’t go back to cinemas, cruises and Disneyland, and we need to accept it. Now, technology is changing that equation, but we need a conservative approach to get that technology up and running quickly. “

. [TagsToTranslate] COVID19