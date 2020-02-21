[scott-hamilton’s-insane-collections-of-arcade-games-and-guitars-to-be-on-showcased-metv]

Brad Schmitt, The Tennessean Revealed 8: 55 a.m. CT Feb. 21, 2020 | Current nine: 43 a.m. CT Feb. 21, 2020

Near Scott Hamilton is a collector of antique arcade online games, guitars and Olympic stuff. It will be functions on a cable demonstrate Collector’s Simply call, The Tennessean

Why pinball equipment? The Olympic gold medal skater states they’re seriously exciting because ‘the ball goes mad.’

Scott Hamilton’s guy cave is way cooler than yours — unless you have a Batman pinball equipment that plays clips of the unique Tv set sequence.

The Olympic gold medal skater does. He also has a few other pinball equipment in his Brentwood household that he buys, sells and trades with other pinball machine fans.

“They’re enjoyment to enjoy,” he reported. “They’ve got interaction in the recreation, there are various amounts, all the things you get with other games, but it is random. The ball goes insane.”

Hamilton’s pinball equipment and his assortment of autographed rock-star guitars — imagine Bruce Springsteen, the Doobie Brothers and quite a few more — will be highlighted on an episode of the MeTV collection “Collector’s Connect with”, to start with airing at eight: 30 p.m. Sunday.

Worlds collide! Yet another (component-time, in any case) Nashvillian, actress Lisa Whelchel, who played Blair on “The Points of Existence,” is the host of “Collector’s Connect with.”

