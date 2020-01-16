Scott in the Senate Trial: Time for Democrats to Sit Down and Shut Up

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump are now in the hands of the Republican Senate. A senator says it is time for the House Democrats to “sit down and shut up”.

Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida tweeted Thursday morning, just hours before he was sworn in as an impartial judge for the trial.

“House Democrats had a chance to prove their case,” he wrote. “They failed. It’s time for them to sit down and shut up.”

Scott, the former Florida governor, added a video clip to the tweet that featured him in Fox News.

“(Democrats are trying) to overthrow the will of 127 million Americans,” he said in the tweet. “The Republican Senate doesn’t allow them.”

Members of the House of Representatives marched across the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to officially present impeachment proceedings against President Trump to the Senate.

The ceremony on Wednesday was technically a notification of the items to be delivered. The official presentation took place on Thursday afternoon when the property managers met the Senate and read the articles of impeachment.

Chief Justice John Roberts was then sworn in on Thursday afternoon. He in turn took the following oath to the senators:

“Solemnly swear that you will exercise impartial justice under the Constitution and the laws on all matters related to the trial of Donald John Trump, the President of the United States, so are you helping God?”

All 100 senators signed an oath book to indicate that they had taken the oath.

