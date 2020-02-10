Scott McTominay tells of his injuries and admits that he can’t wait to play with new Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes

Scott McTominay has his sights set on silver as the injured Manchester United midfielder approaches to return.

The ever-improving 23-year-old midfielder is one of the few shining lights in a challenging start to the season and has had a knee injury since Boxing Day.

Getty Images – Getty

Scott McTominay can’t wait to play alongside Bruno Fernandes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expected McTominay to fail by early March. The Scottish international will recover even more during United’s warm weather training camp in Spain.

The midfielder started with Axel Tuanzebe away from the group to Marbella, but hopes to be able to attend the main session by the end of the week as he will be out of the race after a return.

“It went well,” said McTominay about the recovery process.

AFP or licensor

Bruno Fernandes hopes to support Man United’s top 4 push

“Of course it is never nice to watch football games when you have played, want to be there and also want to help the team.

“It’s difficult, you know, but you have to find your way mentally more than sometimes physically. It’s obviously a challenge from my first real injury.

“You have to have all the right people around you, which has been a great benefit for my recovery, and of course I want to attend the sessions towards the end of the week.

Reconstruction continues

United Wood boss Ed Woodward points to further additions in the summer

on the advance

Arteta confident Dubai break will put Arsenal in a good position for top 4 surge

gaffer

Ex-Forest Ace tells the story of how Clough scares Vinnie Jones at the showdown in the locker room

bad blood

Ozil aims to meet former Arsenal boss Emery as the couple’s feud continues

too far

Tottenham star Alli before an investigation into the FA for posting on Coronavirus social media

Buzz cut

McCoist will sympathize with Mourinho as he reveals the story behind a new haircut

good business

Chelsea at the top as the world’s largest transfer earner is exposed

TO TOMORROW

West Ham’s target laughed when he read a transfer talk about nonsense in the January window

interchangeable

“The sale of £ 75m firmino and the signing of Mbappe would make Liverpool even more scary”

mocked

Liverpool ‘angry’ at Shrewsbury about treating Ian Rush and Sir Kenny Dalglish

“We will only see where we go from there. So we’ll just do everything we can to make sure I’m back on the pitch as soon as possible. “

The Scottish international also admitted that he can’t wait to play alongside Bruno Fernandes, who came to Old Trafford from Sporting last month and impressed his debut in a 0-0 draw with Wolves.

He added: “Yes, in the short moments I saw him in training, he looked really, really good.

“He looked like every type of player that the coach wanted. Hopefully he can reach us on the pitch and show us what he can do.

“I can’t wait to play with him.”