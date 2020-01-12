Scott Morrison has proposed a royal bushfire commission

Loading...

During the current bushfire crisis, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has criticism for failing to show leadership. Only this week, his government was accused of failing to follow a plan to prepare for the effects of natural disasters related to climate change.

The fires burned down nearly 11 million hectares of land and killed an estimated one billion animals. More than 2,000 houses were destroyed, while the death of a fireman in Victoria yesterday raised the national death toll to 28.

Scott Morrison announced today that he plans to contact the cabinet with a proposal for a royal bushfire commission and a $ 76 million funding package to provide advice to firefighters and affected community members ,

The Prime Minister grilled on the ABC insider this morning as he defended the federal government’s response to the fires, but admitted there were things he could have done differently. One of them was his trip to Hawaii. He told the host David Speers:

“In retrospect, I would not have made this trip if I had known what I know now. As you know, one of the greatest difficulties in any job is to reconcile job and family responsibilities. It was a very busy year. I had made a promise to my children and we preferred to take this break, I explained, when I came back and thought I was very open about my remorse. “

Speers also interviewed Scott Morrison about reports that the Home Office has held and has failed to implement a disaster preparedness plan for more than 18 months. Morrison denied these claims, saying that he spent $ 130 million to implement the plan, adding:

“This is one of the issues that address the major issues in response to climate change, and this is the resilience and adaptation that we need in our community across the country to deal with the longer, hotter and drier seasons that the risk increases bushfires. “

ABC News reports that willingness of states and territories to deal with bushfires would be a key issue that should be considered in a royal commission. There are also concerns that the federal government is too slow to mobilize resources such as the ADF.

Morrison said that the crisis has marginalized “the constitutional authorities” of the Commonwealth, adding:

“This should be one of the important steps for the future. It is the first time that I believe that the federal government was in a position in which we had to take these measures. And to make sure that it can be done in a way that takes a more preventive stance in the future, I think we can do it more seamlessly. “

While all of this is fine and good, Morrison has not yet reported any significant changes to Australia’s current climate policy. Without changes in this area, none of the others will matter. I think we’ll see how everything goes.

Image:

Getty Images / Rohan Thompson