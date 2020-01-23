Scott Morrison is now using his daughters to stave off the $ 100 million Sports Rorts scandal

prime minister Scott Morrison this afternoon the criticism of the contested sports minister declined Bridget McKenzie, Refers to his daughters to defend coalition control over a highly criticized $ 100 million scholarship program.

On reports of McKenzie leaving the cabinet after allegedly mismanaging the Community Sport Infrastructure program, Morrison said he would wait for the results of a new investigation into their behavior before making a decision.

“It is right for me to ask for advice on these matters and I am looking for this advice and I am waiting for this report,” said Morrison.

McKenzie was accused by the Auditor General Grant Hehir of “bias” in its approach to granting permits that favored projects in “marginal” voters or those that were “targeted” by the coalition prior to the 2019 elections.

The problem has become inevitable for the government, which has hardly needed another blow this summer to deal with the bushfire crisis. But just like his initial explanation for the trip to Hawaii when the fires worsened, Morrison called on his daughters to vouch for the legitimacy of the program.

“What makes me happy is that hundreds of sports organizations across the country that submitted eligible projects have been able to get support for these projects. They have a government that looks after community sports infrastructure,” said Morrison.

“I have two daughters, I don’t want them to change in the car or on the back of the shed. I want them to have access to sports facilities in our community like the boys.”

The Lilli Pilli Football Club in Morrison’s Cook Electoral Division in South Sydney received $ 200,000 as a result of the program. According to ABC reports, the club announced a new half-million dollar infrastructure project in 2018, a month before the funds were released.

The president of the club Greg Storey told the ABC: “We want to attract and retain girls to play football, so we applied for the scholarship” to modernize the women’s changing rooms.

Morrison’s office declined to encourage the club to apply for funds, but Hehir’s report states: “All three rounds received direct and indirect [funding] commitments, including through the Prime Minister’s office.”

To make it very clear, there is no suggestion that Morrison’s daughters visit Lilli Pilli Football Club, and there is little doubt that many, many sports clubs across the country could use this type of upgrade.

This is probably a small consolation for the hundreds of eligible clubs that are out of money. It is also no consolation for McKenzie, who has since been subjected to the most thorough examination of all national surveys Barnaby Joyce.

Image:

Mick Tsikas / AAP picture