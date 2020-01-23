Scott Morrison’s father dies at the age of 84

Scott Morrison’s father John died “quietly and peacefully” at the age of 84, the Prime Minister confirmed.

The Prime Minister celebrated his father’s life in a long social media post, describing his father as a “loving husband” and “wonderful father”.

“He lived a great life and was loved very much,” Morrison wrote on Facebook.

“He was a loving husband to my mother Marion for 57 years. He was a wonderful father for me and my brother Alan.

“He loved (Mr. Morrison’s wife) Jen as a daughter and was a devoted grandfather to our girls.”

Army veteran John Morrison, a former police officer, served on the Waverley Council for 16 years as a city councilor and mayor.

He also shared his son’s Christian faith.

“Dad lived a life of love, faith, and service,” said Morrison.

“He served faithfully throughout his life in his church as an elder, youth worker and elderly care worker.

“Dad had a deep and committed Christian faith that is one of his many legacies in my life. Our family will miss him terribly, but we are extremely grateful for his great blessing in our whole life.

Scott Morrison announced the death of his father John in an emotional Facebook post. (Nine)

“I love you, Dad, and well done, good and faithful servant.”