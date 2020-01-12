Loading...

prime minister Scott Morrison has eaten a shit sandwich in a new poll, showing that his leadership is strongly supported in the nation’s bushfire crisis.

As if mass demonstrations and countless viral clips haven’t proven it enough, the latest news poll shows that Morrison is happy with his work. The Australian Prime Minister states that he has now received a net satisfaction rating from -22 to -3 in December 2019. I’m not a statistician, but that doesn’t seem to be great.

If that wasn’t enough for its current popularity, opposition leader Anthony Albanese is now classified as the prime minister of the country from 43 to 39. This is the first time since a federal election last year that a Labor leader has supplanted Morrison in the polls.

#BREAKING: Anthony Albanese now leads Scott Morrison as preferred prime minister – 43 to 39 percent https://t.co/BBIpaSaAKw #Newspoll pic.twitter.com/wbp9RAyDjg

– The Australian (@australian) January 12, 2020

But much of the anger seems to be focused on Morrison as the coalition escapes a huge drop in support.

The poll suggests that Labor would leave the coalition quick at 49:51 points in today’s federal election compared to the 48:52 loss last month. Primary support for the coalition dropped only 2 points to 40, still well ahead of Labor’s 36.

All in all, the Newspoll seems to suggest that voters for the support of the coalition – which includes a deputy prime minister who called on climate change – affect the swarms of “Woke Capital City Greenies”, an environment minister who has only shy connections to climate change has offered. and a backbencher that totally rejects science – is pretty robust.

As the Australian put it: “Fears that the problem has severely damaged the government are alleviated.”

What could come next for a dominant party with a reputation as a leader in the loo?

, @ ellinghausen is pointing his camera at immigration minister Peter Dutton. pic.twitter.com/d8sr3dA0nn

– Stephanie Peatling (@srpeatling), May 3, 2016

Image:

David Pockett / Getty Images

