Scott Morrison’s plan to revise the World Health Organization

Scott Morrison’s ambitious plan to revise global health care capabilities could spell the end of the completed World Health Organization.

The Australian prime minister has spent recent days lobbying world leaders to support his push for a major reform of the agency, part of the United Nations in the wake of its treatment of the coronavirus pandemic.

If they succeed, those sweeping changes could spell the end of WHO altogether.

Morrison wants WHO – or a new global body – to have the same powers as weapons inspectors to enter countries without an invitation to investigate diseases.

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo / Engraving Images

He is working to establish an international coalition of change to ensure lessons learned from the coronavirus pandemic.

The ABC reports that the government thinks reviewing the WHO is too sad a task and so setting up a whole new body is a more realistic approach.

Morrison made calls with US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

According to the ABC, the three chiefs support Morrison’s plan.

The prime minister also spoke with billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, whose philanthropist was WHO’s largest private financial backer.

Just got off the phone with US President @realDonaldTrump. We had a very constructive discussion about our healthcare responses to # COVID19 and the need to get our market-driven and shopping centers economies up and running again.

– Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 22, 2020

We also talked about the @WHO and working together to improve the transparency and effectiveness of international responses to pandemics.

Australia and the United States are the best of our compatriots and we will continue to align our efforts as we work towards the recovery of this virus.

– Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 22, 2020

I also called yesterday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President @EmmanuelMacron. We talked about the @WHO and about the need for greater international cooperation in response to pandemics, including vaccine, and how we are recovering from this global crisis.

– Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 22, 2020

We also discussed the successes to our economies and the need to push for a commercialized recovery of the world economy, including working through the G20. We are all committed to working together to fight this virus and the recovery on both sides.

– Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 22, 2020

The bodily behavior over the past few months has been raised during that conversation, it is understood.

Australia is not happy with the way WHO has treated the coronary artery outbreak, which has so far infected 2.5 million people worldwide and has resulted in more than 177,000 deaths.

The WHO has been criticized for responding too slowly to the emergency and for accepting without a doubt that China was disrupting the outbreak in Wuhan and the subsequent rapid spread.

China’s influence on the organization was also criticized.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne called for a global inquiry into how the pandemic originated and how the pandemic was handled.

That suggestion provoked Beijing’s anger and pledged to make every effort to investigate its response.

The United States pays about 20 percent of WHO’s operating budget and suspended funding last week.

. (TagsToTranslate) World