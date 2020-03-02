scott-quigg-vs-jono-carroll-dwell-stream:-date-and-time,-how-to-watch-and-undercard-like-hughie-fury

Scott Quigg will continue on his comeback by taking on Ireland’s Jono Carroll this weekend.
Quigg lost to Oscar Valdes in March 2018 and has had just one battle because, beating fellow Mexican Mario Briones later that 12 months.
The 31-year-outdated will now return to the ring this weekend as he seems to get again to the major of his division.
Quigg has not fought in England since his gain about Viorel Simion on the undercard to Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017.
Now he’ll be back again in his hometown of Manchester wanting to put on a demonstrate.
Quigg vs Carroll: Date and time
The battle will just take area on Saturday, March 7 and is being held at the Manchester Arena.
The ring walks are expected from 10pm but that will rely on the undercard success.
Quigg has fought at the Manchester Arena four instances, winning on his past take a look at, the KO victory in excess of Jose Cayetano in December 2016.
He did put up with the very first defeat of his vocation at the venue immediately after getting rid of to Carl Frampton in February 2016.
Tyson Fury’s cousin Hughie Fury, who lost his previous struggle to Alexander Povetkin last August, will return to the ring on the undercard.
Quigg vs Carroll: Television channel and stay stream
The struggle will be demonstrated on Sky Sports Key Event and Sky Sports activities Arena with protection starting at 7pm.
Sky Sports prospects can are living stream this struggle by using the application on their laptop, pill and mobile equipment.
Alternatively, you can invest in a Sky Sporting activities Day Pass from NowTV for £9.99.
Quigg vs Carroll: Undercard
Scott Quigg vs Jono Carroll – Super-Featherweight
Hughie Fury vs Pavel Sour – Heavyweight
Zach Parker vs Rohan Murdock – Tremendous-Middleweight
Anthony Fowler vs Jack Flatley – WBA Global Super-Welterweight Title
Jack Cullen vs Tomas Reynoso – Middleweight
Reshat Mati vs Abdallah Luanja – Welterweight
Dalton Smith vs Benson Nyilawila – Tremendous-Light-weight