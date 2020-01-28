Scott Tolzien leaves Wisconsin Badgers to train with Dallas Cowboys National Sports

Former University of Wisconsin quarterback Scott Tolzien will get another chance in the NFL next season, this time in a new role.

Tolzien was hired as an assistant coach for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday after meeting several times with Mike McCarthy, who was appointed Dallas coach earlier this month. Tolzien played three seasons under McCarthy as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Tolzien worked as an opponent analyst for UW this season after finishing his NFL career in 2017.

“This is a great way for me to get my feet wet (in coaching) and try it out and see how it goes from there,” Tolzien told the State Journal when he was hired by UW last summer. “I don’t want to pretend anything. I just want to see how it works and do my best, try to be a win as much as possible. I can go from there at the end of the year.”

Tolzien started in 2009/10 with 21: 5 as the starting quarterback of the Badgers and led UW 2011 to the Rose Bowl.

