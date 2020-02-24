Scott Wagner discovered as a guy killed in a aircraft crash in the Crow-Hassan Park reserve on Saturday – Up News Details

MINNEAPOLIS (Up Information Details) – A male killed in a plane crash in the vicinity of Rogers on Saturday is becoming identified as Scott Wagner.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office environment says that a solitary-engine airplane crashed close to 11 a.m. inside of the Crow-Hassan Park Reserve in Rogers.

Wagner Backyard Facilities now writes on social media that Scott Wagner, the guy with whom the airplane was registered, has died. Wagner was co-proprietor and operator of the Wagner greenhouses. Go away a wife and two children.

An investigation into the accident has been submitted to the National Transportation Safety Board. Wagner Yard Centers says it will share further details about the incident when it turns into offered.