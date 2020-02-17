[scott-wins-by-two-strokes-at-riviera,-and-this-time-it-is-official]



February 16, 2020 Pacific Palisades, California, United states Adam Scott hits from the next gap tee box all through the ultimate spherical of the The Genesis Invitational golf match at Riviera Place Club. Necessary Credit score: Gary A. Vasquez-Usa Currently Sports activities

February 17, 2020

(Reuters) – Fifteen many years soon after his initial victory at Riviera, Adam Scott won the Genesis Open up in Los Angeles on Sunday, and this time his victory is official.

The elegant Australian overcame an early double-bogey to shoot a single-less than-par 70 and triumph by two pictures above South Korean Sung Kang and People Matt Kuchar and Scott Brown.

Rory McIlroy, who commenced the last spherical tied for the direct with Scott and Kuchar, was not a component soon after a triple-bogey at the exact same fifth gap that Scott bungled.

“It’s a incredibly distinctive acquire this 7 days,” the 39-year-previous Scott, a previous globe variety 1 who had not won on the PGA Tour considering the fact that 2016, instructed PGA Tour Radio.

“They’re not coming uncomplicated for me these times so I’m likely to savor this a person.

“It’s a fantastic way to commence (2020). This has to be my 12 months. I cannot manage to let the subsequent 10 decades slip away. I have to make it occur now.”

Scott completed at 11-under 273 for his 14th official PGA Tour victory, a whole that involves the 2013 Masters at Augusta Countrywide.

The full does not involve his 36-hole outcome at Riviera in 2005, which was deemed unofficial soon after rain slice the tournament in half.

Scott has also received 14 instances internationally, like the Australian PGA Championship in December.

When Scott celebrated, event host Tiger Woods shot 77 and finished final among the those people who designed the reduce, 22 pictures powering Scott at a location where he has by no means received.

It is a different story for Scott, who claimed: “I’ve cherished this location from working day one particular.

“It was tricky out there nowadays but the crowd I come to feel like they’re on my aspect listed here, imagine it or not.”

(Reporting by Andrew Both equally in Cary, North Carolina Editing by Christian Radnedge and Tom Hogue)