Scottie Pippen’s son looks exactly like the NBA legend

In 2019, Scotty Pippen announced his commitment to play college basketball for Vanderbilt. His father, Scottie Pippen, wrote on Twitter, “Another dream has come true, for him and for me. Congratulations, son, you make me so proud every day and I can’t wait to see you play at the next level!”

In a 2019 interview with TMZ, the NBA’s whistleblower said: “You know my son will bring it. His eggs don’t fall too far from the tree!” Mixed transfers aside, Scottie has made it very clear that he wants his son to succeed – even if his son’s star ends up shining brighter than his own. In 2018, USA Today wrote a link to an article that has now been deleted, where Scotty claimed he wanted to be better than his father. In response, Scottie said, “I want him to be better than me and #TeamPippen.”

Just like Dad, Scotty creates history on its own. The 6-foot-1 coach was the first recruit signed by Jerry Stackhouse at Vanderbilt after accepting the position of coach. “Scotty is a dynamic bumper that has the ability and calm to make a direct impact on our roster,” Stackhouse said in a university press release (via ESPN). On the Vanderbilt Commodores profile page, Scotty shared his “advice for young people”: “Work hard if you want to be great at something.”

While they look like twins, only time will tell if Scotty will end up with his own NBA legacy.