Scottish beef returns to menu in Canada after import ban

Scottish beef is sold in Canada for the first time in almost 24 years.

Aberdeen Angus is on the menu at the Jacobs & Co steakhouse in Toronto, Ontario, making it the first Canadian restaurant to sell Scottish beef since the ban on beef imports to the United Kingdom in 1996.

Specialty grocer Denninger’s has also reintroduced Scottish beef to its fresh meat counters at its five stores in Ontario.

Global export of British beef was banned in 1996 due to concerns over bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) – known as mad cow disease.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said, “I am delighted that after 24 years, Scottish beef is now available in a Canadian restaurant and can be purchased in stores alongside some of the best in the world.

“Since Canada reopened its market, we have committed to connecting the main buyers and retailers with Scottish beef producers.

“This is the result of significant work by many to support Scottish producers and to engage potential Canadian buyers, including Quality Meat Scotland and our dedicated food and beverage specialist who brought companies out to meet farmers and producers.

“There is a growing appetite for high-end products with a strong sense of Scottish provenance on which we must capitalize. Scottish beef exports currently represent £ 46.4 million for our economy and we will work closely with partner agencies and companies to help this growth. ”

Canada lifted its export ban on British beef in November 2015, but before Scottish beef could be exported, it had to go through a lengthy process, including inspections and approvals of Scottish production facilities by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

A market entry strategy to support the sale of Scottish beef in Canada was then undertaken by the Scottish authorities.

Danny McCallum, Executive Chef of Jacobs & Co, said, “I travel the world to find the best products for our customers.

“I was impressed with the quality and standards of the Scottish beef industry and I am delighted that we are the first restaurant in Canada to have Scottish beef on the menu.”

Alan Clarke, CEO of Quality Meat Scotland, said: “This is great news and having Scottish beef on the shelves in Canada is extremely important to our industry.

“We look forward to developing more additional opportunities to promote and showcase Scottish beef and Scottish lamb in Canada in the coming months.”