Scottish businessman missing after crashed boat found on reef near Egypt

The wife of a Scottish businessman who lost contact with his family a month ago during a solo voyage from Australia made an emotional appeal for information about his fate.

Colin Finnie, originally from Helensburgh in Argyll, was targeting Port Ghalib and was about 300 miles away when he last contacted his wife on December 7.

His boat, the sailboat Simba, was last known on Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean before being discovered on a reef in the Red Sea on December 13.

The 67-year-old man once owned the Great Northern Hotel in Aberdeen and previously owned a boat in the marina in his hometown.

Rosie Kinkead made an emotional appeal to her husband from the Port Ghalib community group on Facebook for more information on why he was not found on the ship when it was discovered.

She wrote: “My husband, Colin Finnie, was heading to Port Ghalib on a Simba sailboat, a Nauticat 44.

“I lost contact with him last Saturday July 7 when he was 300 miles from his destination. He was in storms and ran out of fuel.

“I have been in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the coast guard and the Egyptian authorities are actively looking for him.

“I know it’s far but I try everything.”

The Scottish Sun reported on Wednesday that Mr. Finnie is planning to return to Scotland for Christmas after traveling from Australia in September.

The Boat Watch website has also requested information to assist Mr. Finnie’s family.

Mr. Finnie’s family has since made an emotional appeal for information about his whereabouts.

An update on Tuesday said: “Out of respect and at the specific request of the family, Boatwatch.org did not provide additional information on the site.

“If anyone has relevant information or can help or assist the family in any way, please contact Boat Watch at Eddie@Boatwatch.org and we will forward this information to the family.

“Thank you to everyone who provided information to the family.”

An earlier statement from the day of Ms. Kinkead’s call stated: “The ship’s call sign is 9MXL3 and MMSI is 440 016 150 and is flying the Korean flag.

“The hull is made of white fiberglass with a pilothouse and the name SIMBA on the port and starboard bow.

“When a photo was taken of the ship in a marina, it was completely covered with blue canvas. Two wind turbines are mounted at the rear.

“It has an AIS class B transponder that last emitted at 8:23 a.m. UTC on October 25, 2019 at position – 10.43457 / 105.4925 or on Christmas Island, Indonesia. At that time, the vessel was underway on a route of 267 to 9.1 knots.

“It is possible to obtain an AIS position report by satellite and Boatwatch.org is studying this solution.”