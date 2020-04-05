Scottish chief doctor “sorry” for breaking coronavirus rules during visit to second home

Police warned Scotland’s chief doctor, Dr. Catherine Calderwood, on Sunday after she violated her own social distancing advice and visited her second home this weekend and the last.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Dr. Calderwood would no longer be the focus of the country’s campaign to fight the coronavirus after photographs of the doctor visiting his vacation home in Earlsferry, about an hour’s drive from ‘Edinburgh, were published in the Scottish Sun.

“I didn’t follow the advice I give to others, I’m really sorry about it,” said Dr. Caldwerwood at a press conference on Sunday.

She said she had seen comments calling her hypocritical and irresponsible.

“What I did was wrong. I’m really sorry, ”she said. “I know how important the advice I have given is. I don’t want my mistake distracting me for that. “

She also apologized to the police and colleagues at the National Health Service (NHS).

Future conduct

Scottish police said the police had spoken to Dr. Calderwood about his actions and warned him of his future conduct.

“The legal instructions not to leave your home without valid excuse apply to everyone,” said police chief Iain Livingstone in a statement.

“Individuals should not make personal exemptions tailored to their own circumstances. It is vital that everyone adheres to these requirements. “

Sturgeon said Dr Calderwood would no longer participate in media briefings on Scotland’s campaign against the coronavirus.

“I am fully aware of the importance of public confidence in the advice the government gives to stay at home to save lives and protect our NHS,” she said in a statement.

“To maintain this confidence, we will revise our public information campaign and the chief medical officer will withdraw from the media briefings for the foreseeable future.”

Ms. Sturgeon stated earlier that she did not know that Dr. Calderwood had spent weekends in his second home, but that she was still standing next to her colleague.

Scotland has recorded 3,345 cases of coronavirus and the death toll stands at 218. – Reuters