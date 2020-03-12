Main concerts in Scotland could be jeopardized if the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for a ban mass gatherings of more than 500 people, to try to contain the outbreak karanavirusa.

Such Blossoms, Sam Fender and David Gray, is scheduled for March loud Scottish concerts.

Speaking during a question of the Prime Minister before, Sturgeon said her government advises prohibit holding meetings with more than 500 people in Scotland next week to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

The First Minister said that while scientific advice suggests that the cancellation of mass gatherings “by itself will not have a significant impact on reducing the spread of the virus,” this measure is necessary for the release of emergency.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Picture: Getty)

“Mass meetings require police, they require emergency medical assistance they require voluntary medical services”, – said Sturgeon.

“At a time when we need to reduce the pressure on these front-line workers – to free them to focus on the significance of the problem, which is to come – I think it is inappropriate to continue as usual.”

At the time of this writing, this order has not been formally executed. The UK Government, however, has exacerbated its karanavirus the reaction of “delay”.

Earlier today, The Who was the last major group that put down their touring plans due karanavirusa flash.

Elsewhere artists like Green Day, Pearl Jam, My Chemical Romance, Madonna and Foals, were forced to either cancel or postpone the planned shows on the world areas in recent weeks.