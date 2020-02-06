Scottish finance chief Derek Mackay resigns from texting with a young boy

February 6 (UPI) – Scottish Treasury Secretary Derek Mackay has resigned over hundreds of inappropriate text messages he secretly sent to a 16-year-old boy, he said on Thursday.

Mackay, 42, made friends online with the teenager and had sent him at least 270 messages. The boy’s mother asked Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon to fire him.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” said Mackey after resigning Thursday. “I behaved foolishly and I am really sorry. I wholeheartedly apologize to the person concerned and his family.

“I spoke to the first minister last night and submitted my resignation with immediate effect. It was a great privilege to serve in the government and I am sorry to have let my colleagues and supporters down.”

Stör said she accepted Mackay’s resignation and added that he had “made a significant contribution to the government,” but his behavior in this case “did not meet the required standards.”

“Derek has taken full responsibility for his actions and makes an unreserved apology to those involved and to those who have failed,” said Sturgeon.

Mackay, who was once considered a possible successor to Sturgeon as Scottish head of state, was due to present the Edinburgh budget proposal on Thursday. That is now being said by Deputy Treasury Secretary Kate Forbes.

Jackson Carlaw, incumbent leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said Mackay hadn’t gone far enough and should step down as a member of the Scottish Parliament.

“I’m shocked and I think everyone will be,” said Carlaw. “It is not just a blow to the Scottish Government, it is a blow to the reputation of the Scottish Parliament and to politics in Scotland in general.”