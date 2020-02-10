Scottish giants plan summer change for Cardiff winger Josh Murphy

Celtic are reportedly interested in signing Cardiff winger Josh Murphy.

The 24-year-old has only played two championship games since Neil Harris replaced Neil Warnock in November.

Getty Images – Getty

Josh Murphy cost Cardiff £ 11 million in 2018

Murphy joined Cardiff from Norwich for £ 11m in June 2018, but was unable to prevent the Welsh club from relegating to the second division last season.

The Sun claim Murphy is a target for Scottish giants Celtic, who tried to sign it on the transfer deadline last month.

The former MK Dons borrower scored seven goals in 51 appearances for Cardiff.

He scored two goals last week in Cardiff’s 3-3 draw with Reading in a repeat of the fourth round of the FA Cup, which he lost on penalties, and was rewarded with a 1-0 win at Luton on Saturday.

Getty Images – Getty

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris insists that Murphy has a future in the club

However, he had no influence when Lee Tomlin scored the only goal of the game to bring the Bluebirds to eighth place in the table and four points from the play-offs.

Harris insists that Murphy has a future in the club in the interests of Celtic.

He said: “Of course he has a future.

“He shares the opinion within the fan base. I get it all the time when I stop in coffee shops or supermarkets.

“He shares the opinion. Ultimately, that’s what he is as a general player. If it’s hot like it was against Reading, it’s not playable.

“And if he isn’t and it doesn’t quite work out for him, you can ask yourself how much he did on the field. But that’s the kind of player he is.”

Murphy’s contract with Cardiff expires in the summer of 2022.