Scottish Journo said she needed protective gear to hold Drop Bear

I find it a bit difficult to focus on this Monday morning for the usual reasons, and because of the Scottish journalist who interviewed a koala in full protective gear.

Debi EdwardThe British ITV News Asia correspondent reported the bushfires when she was told that some locals had a surprise for them that was reserved for “special visitors” only. She would hold the terrible cousin of the koala, the bear, in front of the camera. Now Debi doesn’t know much about bears, so she told a few basic facts about the animal. Fall bears are “malignant”, have fangs and are poisonous.

In 6th grade, just before the camp, I learned something about drop bears and I totally believed in them so that I could fully empathize with Debi. It is also in an unfamiliar environment and so on.

To protect her from the wild creature, Debi wore full body armor with goggles, gloves, and boots. Not to mention that someone has a dart gun on hand … just in case.

Enter the dreaded bear. And then I start to lose it.

“I was told that this is a pretty dangerous bear that is known to attack people,” Debi said to the camera, sounding very much like she was going to fuck herself. “It’s called a fall bear because it falls out of the trees to attack people.”

I laughed at my desk for 12 minutes. I lost it. That killed me on a Monday morning. There is no recovery.

“I’m trying not to be worried because I’ve been told that he can sense if I’m worried,” she continued.

Oh Debi.

In times of tragedy and incessant misery, humor is sometimes the best medicine. This is ITV News in the UK, Asia correspondent Debi Edward. I have had the pleasure of working with her several times and she is an exceptional journalist and a lovely lady. However, I am Australian and, according to the proclamation, a dirty, lazy villain. If you liked this video, please don’t let Debi’s humiliation be for nothing ???? Please donate directly to help the park that treats these koalas. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-kangaroo-islands-koalas-and-wildlife?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheetRemember, almost 40,000 died here on Kangaroo Island. Don’t forget to share this post with others

I don’t blame her for saying “damn Aussies” afterwards – what a damn good sport.

When Debi showed up this morning, she kicked her ass because she didn’t suspect it was a prank. But she was really happy to have made the locals laugh.

“It was the first time that we really saw it Sam Laugh that day. He had been fighting fire all night, trying to protect the parks, protecting the animals, and was absolutely exhausted.

“It was great to see him smile, make a joke, and forget about all that exertion and laugh for a few minutes.”

UPDATE: 12 minutes have passed and I’m still laughing.

“Shit, shit, shit, I’m really not well.” – Debi holding a koala.

