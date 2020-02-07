Scottish man killed partner and daughter in “barbaric” attacks

A Scottish worker killed his Colombian partner before raping and killing her daughter in her home in Ireland.

37-year-old Giselle Marimon-Herrera and her 15-year-old daughter Allison were reported dead in their home in Newry, Ireland, in March 2019 after being reported missing by police friends concerned.

Ms. Marimon-Herrera’s partner Russell Steele was also found dead in the same apartment.

Undated family photo of the Northern Irish Police Service (PSNI) by Giselle Marimon-Herrera, 37, and her 15-year-old daughter Allison. (PA / AAP)

Coroner Joe McCrisken, who testified on an investigation into the trio’s death, said the crimes were “barbaric” and “one of the most difficult” investigations he had ever conducted.

In the autopsies of the three people, McCrisken found that Ms. Marimon-Herrera had died of suffocation and asphyxiation. Her daughter Allison had died of manual gagging and suffocation.

The coroner said he did not have enough evidence that Ms. Marimon-Herrera was sexually abused, but there was evidence that her daughter had been raped.

It turned out that Steele had hanged himself, and the coroner told the investigation that he had intended to die.

The mother and daughter’s Chihuahua pet was also found dead in the Newry apartment.

The investigation found that the police had forensically examined a laptop found in the home to investigate lethal doses of paracetamol.

In the person of Steele, the police found two passports, his personal phone and torn women’s underwear with DNA evidence from Allison Marimon-Herrera.

Two other cell phones suspected of belonging to the mother and daughter had been completely wiped off.

The investigation showed that Steele had a criminal record. He was convicted of assault and spent eight months in prison.

During his statements, Mr. McCrisken said he believed the act was impulsive.

“The murder of Giselle Marimon-Herrera and her 15-year-old daughter Allison by Russell Steele was barbaric,” he said.

“Giselle Marimon-Herrera was a small woman. Her 15-year-old daughter and she couldn’t have resisted an attack by Russell Steele.

“I am pleased that he acted alone for an unknown reason. The murders were an impulsive act carried out by someone with a history of aggression and violence.”

If you or a person you know need assistance, please call Lifeline at 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue at 1300 22 4636.