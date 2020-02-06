Scottish minister Derek Mackay quits after hundreds of messages have been released to the 16-year-old boy

The Scottish chief financial officer resigned after a newspaper reported he sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy.

“I was acting stupid and I’m really sorry,” said Scottish Treasury Secretary Derek Mackay in a statement on Thursday.

“I wholeheartedly apologize to the person concerned and his family.”

The Sun newspaper reported that 42-year-old Mackay, who is considered a potential leader of Scotland, had sent approximately 270 messages to the boy on Instagram over a period of six months, telling him that he was “cute” and that he was going to Invited dinner.

Mackay was due to deliver the Scottish government’s annual budget on Thursday when the report was published on the front page of Sun’s Scottish edition.

He said he had spoken to Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and had resigned last night.

Sturgeon said Mackay’s behavior “did not meet the required standards” and the Minister of Public Finance would instead provide Scotland’s budget.