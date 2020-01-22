Scottish Premiership: Will the transfer window shape the rest of the season? The

% MINIFYHTMLe7675499ed8bdba8ba3a8f5bbbc4ee4111%

Celtic manager Neil Lennon offers a new update on the progress of the club’s agreement to sign midfielder Ismaila Soro on the Israeli side Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv

“I’ve seen it a million times!”

Nikola Katic’s answer to the question about his winning goal against Celtic three and a half weeks ago will reflect the Rangers fans everywhere. Since the decisive jump of the Croatian defender on December 29, the game Old Firm decided, the Scottish Premier League has been stored cold.

The competition and the race for the title that is closest in years will start again on Wednesday evening, the first of three full midweek tickets in the coming four weeks.

Nikola Katic says he has seen his goal against Celta “a million times, quot;

Until the month of May it will not be known how to define the purpose of Katic for a moment, but the current importance cannot be underestimated. Without this, the Rangers would have been five points away from Celta; as they are, they are two points behind with a game in hand. This week’s game against St. Mirren is the first of four out of five at Ibrox. Celtic, on the other hand, plays four of his next five, starting in Kilmarnock, live Sky Sports.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic

Life

Ironically, Rugby Park is where the Rangers left 12 months ago in their first game after the winter break. Jermain Defoe scored on his debut, but Jordan Jones hit the winner against the club that he joined later in the summer.

The Rangers were together at the top of the competition when they entered the competition, but their slip on the artificial surface gave Celtic an invaluable initiative. The champions embarked on an eight-game winning streak, creating a mattress that they have never given up.

Jordan Jones scored the winner of Kilmarnock against the Rangers last year

A year later it is Celtic who has to negotiate the dangerous journey on the M77. Kilmarnock under Alex Dyer is stubborn and persistent in his own stadium, and a Scott Brown winner was needed to secure the victory at the most recent team meeting last February.

The margin of error that Celtic had when entering the derby has disappeared; During the next two weeks they will run a string of intricate accessories, but they can be won in St Johnstone, Hamilton and Motherwell. The rangers receive Ross County, Aberdeen and Hibernian at the same time, with a trip to the hearts of the table alternated on paper, perhaps a little more demanding, but the advantage of being in Ibrox is huge.

Patryk Klimala made his Celtic debut against Partick Thistle

Neil Lennon has been proactive in his reaction to the defeat of Old Firm. Scott Sinclair has joined Preston and Lewis Morgan is about to move to Inter Miami, but reinforcements have arrived. £ 3.5 million was spent on the Polish striker Patryk Klimala, while the Ivorian midfielder Ismaila Soro is waiting for a work permit. More could follow: the Celtic team could be considerably improved by the end of January.

Steven Gerrard, on the other hand, admits that there are no new faces in his team when the transfer window is closed. The Rangers manager significantly reformed his team last summer and clearly feels that he has achieved a formula that could lead them to the league title. It remains to be seen whether that thought is affected by injuries, or one or two outings, in the following week.

1:53 Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he will only sign in January if the club sells players before the end of the month.

Elsewhere, in what was a slow transfer window for the Scottish Premier League, the most compelling story surrounds. Daniel Stendel was in charge for only a month, but the impact was dramatic. Glenn Whelan and coach Jon Daly were released, and both criticized the management of German men, while Christophe Berra was stripped of the captain and told to find a new club.

The return to fitness of Steven Naismith, John Souttar, Jamie Walker and Conor Washington should help Stendel achieve results and build a good relationship in the Tynecastle dressing room, but he urgently needs a new injection of talent. Stendel expects Kosovan Donis Avdijaj to be the first of a handful of arrivals before next week’s deadline, as the Hearts are trying to leave the end of the competition.

Hearts have signed Donis Avdijaj

Among the contenders for Europe, Aberdeen looks better after she signed midfielder Dylan McGeouch when she tried to add Matty Kennedy of St. Johnstone before the deadline. Hibernian has loaned Stephane Omeonga again, but Jack Ross must eliminate his team before adding more players. Motherwell, the third classified, signed striker Mikael Ndjoli, but his budget is overshadowed by the clubs chasing them; It would be a wonderful achievement for them to end up where they are currently.

Clubs in the lower half of the competition, with the exception of Corazones, exist with similar budgets and many have been busy. St Mirren signed three players earlier this month: defenders Akim Famewo and Conor McCarthy and midfielder Jamie McGrath.

Aberdeen has signed Matty Kennedy in a pre-contract

Ross County added defender Coll Donaldson and midfielder Jordan Tillson, Hamilton’s signed end Andy Dales, and attackers Nicke Kabamba and Harry Bunn have joined Kilmarnock. Livingston has replaced goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, who returned to Aston Villa, with Ryan Schofield of Huddersfield, while defender Ciaron Brown was added.

As the end of the month approaches, the credit market offers the best chance for desperate clubs to get one or two bargains. St Johnstone is the only team to sign in January, and the lowest scorers in the league would like to add a striker, but as always money speaks. Sacrificing Kennedy to free up money may be the answer to Tommy Wright’s puzzle.

Hibernian was relegated under Terry Butcher

The eternal balancing act for teams struggling for survival may be more intense this month than in any other. The decisions made in January can guarantee the high level of flight safety and safety at work, or trigger a downward spiral towards the descent.

The then Hibernian manager, Terry Butcher, brought Daniel Boateng, Daniel Haynes and Duncan Watmore during the January 2014 window, but they all failed when Hibs collapsed at the table and was eventually banished after a tiebreak with Hamilton.

Dundee United has never recovered from the disastrous decision of Mixu Paatelainen to sign goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima in 2015. The captain of Japan was a very sympathetic character outside the park, and not only the culprit in the disappearance of his team, but he endured a terrible time in Tannadice.

Dundee United signed goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima in 2015

Kawashima made a terrible mistake in his Dundee derby debut and fought to deal with the physicality of Scottish football. Another defeat in the derby, four months later, caused United to fall; Three managers later they still have to return to the top.

With seven teams between the fifth and eleventh separated by seven points, the margins in the middle of the table are just as tight as between the old company at the top. It is likely that nothing will be decided until May, but the way each team arrives there will be determined by the preparatory work that will be determined over the next 10 days.

