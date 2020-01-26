Scout troop creates therapy book for victims of child abuse

It started with a fun pajama party for 10 sixth grade girls that make up Girl Scouts Troop 1980 in Georgia. It quickly developed into something with a much larger purpose and greater reach: a new book that helps victims abuse children in their healing process.

The girls in the Metro Atlanta troop were asked to develop a new community project. They came up with the idea of ​​creating a quote book to help children who may be in difficult situations.

That was over the summer. After months of hard work, your book Sparks by Fireflies does just that.

“It’s exciting because it came not just from them, but from the heart,” Lisa McAbee, one of the group’s leaders, told CNN. “It was just incredible to be part of it and to say” what if “and see how they take this” what if “and extrapolate it into something beautiful.”

The book consists of illustrated quotes, all selected and drawn by the girls. The quotes are said to be sparks – “a night light for the darkest nights,” as the book’s cover explains.

The book also contains coloring pages and prompts to write, which are intended as therapy.

The group first created it for the children in the SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center. The center in Cobb County, Georgia offers services to children who are victims of trauma.

With the books, children can “read an inspiring message every day that will help them overcome their abuse, victimization and prosperity,” Jinger Robins, managing director of the center, told CNN subsidiary WSB.

Troop 1980 wants to print 1,000 copies of the book so that every child gets one at the center, but biscuit sales don’t cover everything. The girls have set up a GoFundMe to achieve their goal.

The final publication is expected in February, according to McAbee, the book should now be available on Amazon so that more children can be inspired and cured.

“We want it to affect other communities and places where children are at risk and need a little hope,” says McAbee. “And this hope can give another child in the form of a book.”

